Here is an update on notable performances fromwinter collegiate sports student-athletes who hail from the Lancaster-Lebanon League from over the weekend.

Men's basketball

• Two teams selected to the 2022 NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament feature Lancaster-Lebanon League alums on their rosters. The DeSales roster includes Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown) and Devin Atkinson (Lancaster Catholic). Eberly, a sophomore, has played in 25 games, with 16 starts, averaging eight points and five rebounds per game. Atkinson, a freshman, has seen action in eight games off the bench. DeSales (22-5) will face Babson College (18-7) in the first of the D-III tournament on Friday in Ashland, Virginia.

Penn State Harrisburg junior guard Donald Friday Jr. (Annville-Cleona) has seen action in 19 games off the bench. Friday’s dad, Don, is the veteran head coach of PSU Harrisburg (23-3). The family resides in Annville. Harrisburg will face the St. Joseph (Conn.) Blue Jays (16-12) in Friday’s first round, at Worcester Polytechnic (Mass.) Institute.

Women's basketball

• Two teams selected to the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament feature L-L League alums on their roster: Gettysburg and Elizabethtown. Gettysburg College junior guard Olivia Matto (Manheim Township) has seen action in 24 games off the bench. The Bullets (24-3) will host SUNY Morrisville (19-7) in Friday’s first round.

Elizabethtown College sophomore guard/forward Katie Haefner (Lancaster Catholic) has seen action in five games off the bench, and teammate Cassandra Peris (Lancaster Catholic) has seen action in 16 games off the bench. The Blue Jays (20-5) will face John Carroll (22-4) on Friday at a site and time to be determined.

Men's indoor track & field

• Franklin & Marshall scored 46.4 points to wrap up sixth place in the Centennial Conference championships on Sunday, the team’s best finish since 2016. Among the contributors to the effort was junior Jack Emery (Conestoga Valley), who teamed with Mike Maglione, Alex Fillman and Ryan Braun for a silver-medal finish in the 4x800-meter relay. Their time of 8:03.37 ranks as fifth-best in program history.

Women's indoor track & field

• Shippensburg sophomore Leah Graybill (Warwick) turned in a PR of 56.41 seconds over the weekend in winning the 400 meters at the PSAC championships. Graybill was also second in the 200 (25.04) and ran the leadoff leg of the first-place 4x400 relay (3:59.35).

• Also at the PSAC championships, Millersville’s women’s team picked up a fourth-place finish overall, led by redshirt senior Aliyah Striver (McCaskey). Striver was named field athlete of the meet for the second time in her career, having previously won in 2020. She finished first in the shot put (47 feet, 6½ inches) and second in the weight throw (55-7¾).

Also for the Marauders, junior Hannah Woelfling (Cedar Crest) took fourth in the shot put with a distance of 44-9½ after winning the conference title in the weight throw on Saturday with a 59-8¼. De’Asia Holloman (Cedar Crest) earned All-PSAC honors after taking second place in the 60-meter hurdles, recording a time of 9.07.

Senior Lyric Williams (Dayspring Christian) took seventh in the 400-meter run in 59.73 seconds, and was part of the fifth-place 4x400 relay team, which clocked 4:05.61.

Men's lacrosse

• Ohio State University senior Colby Smith (Hempfield) had three goals and teammate Caton Johnson (Manheim Township) made 10 saves in Saturday’s 17-12 win over Harvard. The Buckeyes improved to 4-0.

• University of Virginia senior Grayson Sallade (Manheim Township) had a pair of assists and a ground ball in Saturday’s 20-11 win over Syracuse. The No. 2-ranked Cavaliers improved to 4-0.

Women's lacrosse

• Lancaster Bible College senior midfielder Kendal Ream (Lampeter-Strasburg) was named United East Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week after scoring a career-high eight goals in a 15-7 win over Wilson College. She also won six draw controls, including two that led directly to goals, and also added an assist and two ground balls.

• Bloomsburg University sophomore Katie Fluck (Manheim Township) had three assists and teammate Erin Gingrich (Manheim Township) had two ground balls in Saturday’s season-opening 16-14 win over Georgian Court.

Softball

• Messiah University pitcher Madison Walter, a Manheim native, was named the MAC Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week. She pitched pitched in two of Messiah’s four games, going 1-1 last week. Walter threw a complete game shutout against Methodist with five strikeouts giving up only two hits and a walk.

Women's tennis

• Lebanon Valley College junior Nicole Honrade (Manheim Township) has been named the MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week. She dropped just five games total between singles and doubles to earn a pair of wins on Saturday for the Dutchmen. Honrade teamed up with Jacquelyn McBride (Conestoga Valley) to win their No. 1 doubles match 8-2 and then swept her No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-1.

Men's volleyball

• Messiah University junior Mason Nissley (Manheim Central) was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Player of the Week. He led a three set sweep for the Falcons against Lancaster Bible earlier in the week, finishing with 22 kills and averaging 7.33 kills-per-set.