Millersville's baseball team won three games last week against Lock Haven. In a 7-2 win over Lock Haven on Friday, Cole Houser (Hempfield) hit three doubles in four at-bats, and drove in two runs. Matthew Williams (Warwick) went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Williams and Houser each drove in a run in a 5-0 win Saturday. Nate Young (Ephrata) also earned his first win of the season in that game. In the third game of the weekend, Dale Houser (Donegal) hit a two-run double to help the Marauders win 2-1. Kris Pirozzi (Lampeter-Strasburg) earned his second save of the season in 2 1/3 innings pitched, striking out six Lock Haven batters.

• York College senior Brendan Martin (Ephrata) combined to go 4-for-10 with one RBI in three games last week for the Spartans. York won all three games against Stevenson, improving its overall record to 12-10.

• Shippensburg teammates Mike Heckman (Manheim Township) and Justin Byler (Warwick) played in all three games last weekend against Shepherd. Heckman combined to go 4-for-11 through three games for the Raiders. Byler combined to go 6-for-13 with five RBIs. Shippensburg won two of the three games against the Rams to improve to 18-14 overall.

• Shenandoah teammates Colby Martin (Warwick) and Gavin Horning (Conestoga Valley) had an impressive weekend in the batter’s box for the Hornets. In two games against Virginia Wesleyan, Martin combined to go 4-for-6 with two RBIs, while Horning went 3-for-7 with six RBIs. Shenandoah has won 13 consecutive games and has an impressive overall record of 23-2.

MEN’S LACROSSE

• Cleveland State teammates Grayson Dague (Hempfield) and Xander Johnson (Manheim Township) combined to score four of the Vikings’ nine goals against Air Force on Saturday. Dague scored one goal on one shot and Johnson scored three goals on five shots. Cleveland State lost 12-9 to drop its record to 3-5. The next game for the Vikings is at Mercer on Saturday.

• University of Virginia midfielder Grayson Sallade (Manheim Township) scored one goal in a 16-14 loss to Duke on Friday. Virginia, ranked third in the latest Associated Press Poll, will play No. 10 North Carolina this Friday. Virginia started the season 6-0 before losing two of its last three games, dropping its overall record to 7-2.

• Loyola (Maryland) senior midfielder Matt Heuston (Hempfield) scored one goal to go along with one assist in a 15-8 win over Holy Cross on Saturday. At 6-3 overall, the Greyhounds’ next game is this Friday against Navy.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

• University of Cincinnati junior midfielder Lindsey Durkota (Hempfield) scored two goals in a 12-9 win over Temple on Saturday. With an overall record of 9-4, the Bearcats’ next game is at East Carolina this Saturday.

• Juniata College sophomore Kelliann Drummond (Lampeter-Strasburg) had one goal scored and one assist in a 18-6 win over Goucher on Saturday. Juniata now stands at 10-1 overall this season and will play against Catholic on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

• Millersville teammates Gabi Turner (Hempfield) and Marli Schreiner (McCaskey) appeared in a doubleheader against Lock Haven on Sunday. In game one, Turner drove in a run and drew two walks in a 4-1 win for the Marauders. For Lock Haven, Summer Peters (Lampeter-Strasburg) drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Keiva Middleton (Lampeter-Strasburg) pitched six innings out of the bullpen for the Bald Eagles, allowing one earned run and striking out three in game one. In game two, Schreiner went 1-for-3, hitting a two-run home run. Schreiner’s second home run unfortunately was not enough to beat Lock Haven as the Bald Eagles took game two 6-5.