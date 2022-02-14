The men's and women's college basketball seasons are just about coming to the end of the regular season. Meanwhile, the swimming and indoor track & field seasons are nearing the postseason.

Below are notable performances from three L-L alums in men's indoor track & field, two in women's indoor track & field, nine in women's basketball and 15 in men's basketball. Oh, and one in women's lacrosse, as some lacrosse teams got their seasons underway over the weekend.

Is there an L-L League alum performing well at the next level who you think is deserving of recognition here? Send an email to sports@lnpnews.com

Men’s Indoor Track & Field :

Penn State University runner Evan Dorenkamp (Manheim Township) smashed the program record in the mile by over two seconds, posting a time of 3:55.02 in the Music City Challenge in Nashville on Friday. The previous record of 3:57.11 was set by Robby Creese in 2011. Dorenkamp's time ranks second in the Big Ten and seventh in the NCAA this season.

Lock Haven University runner Gage Krall (Northern Lebanon) ran a leg of the Distance Medley Relay event at the Fast Track National Invite in Staten Island, New York. The Eagles completed the event in a winning time of 10:02.69, the fastest time across the PSAC so far this season and a top-20 time nationally. Krall completed his anchor leg in 4:09.

Competing in a field of nearly 150 runners in the 3,000-meter race at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University on Saturday, Syracuse University runner Nathan Henderson (McCaskey) placed 15th in 7:52.83.

Women's Indoor Track & Field:

Villanova University junior runner Jane Livingston (Conestoga Valley) ran the 60 meter hurdles in 8.25 seconds in the semifinal heat of the Tiger Paw Invite at Clemson University on Saturday. The time is a new personal best for Livingston, who extended her hold on the BIG EAST lead in the event so far this season.

Shippensburg University runner Leah Graybill (Warwick) finished third in the 60-meter dash (7.75 seconds) in the Winter Classic at VMI on Saturday. She also ran a leg of the Raiders’ 1600-meter relay team that broke the four-minute mark (3:59.10), the second-best time in event across the PSAC so far this season.

Women’s Lacrosse :

University of Vermont senior Maris Large (Manheim Township) had three goals in Saturday’s 17-8 season-opening win at Colgate.

Women’s Basketball :

Bloomsburg University teammates Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) combined for 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in Saturday’s 67-55 win at West Chester. The Huskies improved to 17-8 overall, 15-4 PSAC.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania freshman guard Kiera Baughman (Donegal) had 14 points and three assists in Saturday’s 70-59 win at Gannon. The Hawks improved to 17-6 overall, 11-6 PSAC.

Kutztown University teammates Rylee Derr (Warwick) and Zara Zerman (Northern Lebanon) combined for 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in Saturday’s 68-59 win at Shepherd. The Golden Bears improved to 20-5 overall, 13-3 PSAC.

Lock Haven University forward Ahnera Parker (McCaskey) had 14 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in Saturday’s 57-45 win over Shippensburg. The Eagles improved to 10-12 overall, 7-11 PSAC.

Lancaster Bible College teammates Jade Eshelman (Solanco), Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico), Jenna Dombach (Solanco) combined for 22 points, 26 rebounds, three assists and one steal in Saturday’s 57-44 win over St. Mary’s. Eshelman’s 18 total rebounds was two shy of her season-high. The Chargers improved to 11-11 overall, 8-5 United East Conference.

Men’s Basketball :

Colgate University junior guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had nine points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in Saturday’s 64-56 win over Loyola. The Raiders improved to 14-11 overall, 10-2 Patriot League.

Bentley University guard Colton Lawrence (Elco) had 32 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Saturday’s 87-68 win over Southern New Hampshire. It was two points shy of matching his career-high. The Falcons, ranked No. 21 in the NCAA D-II poll, improved to 17-3 overall, 12-3 Northeast-10 Conference.

Alvernia University senior guard Avery Walker (Donegal) had 21 points, three assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal in Saturday’s 93-75 win over Messiah. He was three points shy of matching his career-high in points. Falcons’ teammates Bryce Coletti (Elco) and Caleb Light (Northern Lebanon) combined for nine points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals. The Golden Wolves improved to 16-5 overall, 10-2 Middle Atlantic Conference, while the Falcons dropped to 9-11 overall, 6-7 MAC.

Lancaster Bible College senior guard Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 23 points, four rebounds, three assists, one block, one steal, teammate Tyler Hilton (Hempfield) had 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steal, and Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in Saturday’s 84-58 win over St. Mary’s. LBC teammates Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) also combined for six points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks. The Chargers improved to 17-6 overall, 13-1 United East Conference. They enter the week in a first-place tie atop the UEC with Penn State Harrisburg, who visits LBC this Saturday at 6 p.m., for the regular season conference championship.

Case Western Reserve University forward Brian Hines (Manheim Township) had 10 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in Sunday’s 80-66 win over Brandeis. The Spartans improved to 17-4 overall, 7-3 University Athletic Association.

Penn State York teammates John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite), Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central), Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) and Brad DaBella (Ephrata) combined for 22 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and one block in Saturday’s 81-73 win at Penn State Brandywine. York improved to 20-5 overall, 15-2 PSUAC.