More than 80 Lancaster-Lebanon League alums are men’s and women’s college basketball rosters this season. Several of them are starters, many of them are making solid contributions off the bench. Below is a recap of some noteworthy performances from those hoopsters from over the weekend.

Women’s Basketball :

James Madison University junior guard Kiki Jefferson (Lancaster Catholic) had 19 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in Sunday’s 79-70 loss at Towson.

Bloomsburg University teammates Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) and Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) combined for 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in Saturday’s 66-49 win at Millersville. The Huskies improved to 9-7 overall, 6-3 PSAC.

Kutztown University senior guard Rylee Derr (Warwick) had 25 points, four rebounds and one steal, and teammate Zara Zerman (Northern Lebanon) had eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Saturday’s 73-68 overtime win over Mercyhurst. Derr and Zerman combined to score the team’s final five points, all at the free-throw line, to help seal the win in the extra period to help the Golden Bears improve to 15-3 overall, 8-1 PSAC.

Elizabethtown College closed out Saturday’s matchup with Moravian on a 14-3 run to come away with a 77-64 win, improving to 10-2 overall, 2-0 Landmark Conference. Four Blue Jays had double-figures scoring, led by Veronica Christ (23 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks).

Several L-L alums made contributions for Lancaster Bible College in Saturday’s 90-19 win over Penn State Berks. LBC freshman Jenna Dombach (Solanco) had 17 points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist, freshman forward Jade Eshelman (Solanco) had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals, while teammates Grace Martin (Manheim Township), Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico) and Emma Drouillard (Lampeter-Strasburg) combined for 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Chargers improved to 7-7 overall, 4-1 United East Conference. LBC travels to Penn State Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Franklin & Marshall topped McDaniel 51-47 on Saturday to improve to 6-8 overall, 4-5 Centennial Conference. The Diplomats were led by Kenna Williams (16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals) and Kennedy Wilburn (13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals, one block). The Diplomats next host Johns Hopkins (10-2, 7-1) on Thursday.

Wilkes University junior guard Yaya Cannon (Lancaster Catholic) had 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals, and teammate Michaela Singer (Annville-Cleona) had eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in Saturday’s 69-50 win over Rosemont. The Phoenix improved to 6-5 overall, 5-1 Colonial States Athletic Conference.

Men's Basketball:

Bentley University guard Colton Lawrence (Elco) had 10 points, four assists, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 85-73 win over Pace. The Falcons improved to 11-2 overall, 6-2 Northeast-10 Conference.

Millersville University topped Bloomsburg 92-60 at Pucillo Gymnasium on Saturday. The Marauders shot an impressive 67.3% from the field, 62.5% from 3-point range, and scored 90 or more points for the fourth time this season. Five Millersville players reached double-figures in scoring, led by guard James Sullivan (21 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal). Sullivan has scored in double-digits in four-straight games. The Marauders have won five of their last seven games, improving to 11-4 overall, 5-4 PSAC. They’ll travel to West Chester (8-3, 3-3) on Wednesday.

Alvernia University senior guard Avery Walker (Donegal) had 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in Saturday’s 74-66 loss to Hood College.

DeSales University sophomore Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown) had nine points, five rebounds and one block in Saturday’s 54-53 win at Lycoming. The Bulldogs improved to 14-1 overall, 7-0 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Several Lancaster-Lebanon League products made contributions in Lancaster Bible College’s 98-60 win over Penn State Berks on Saturday. For the host Chargers, junior forward Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 23 points, nine rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks, sophomore guard Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 18 points, eight assists, three rebounds, senior Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 13 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals, guard Ty Hilton (Hempfield) had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. For Penn State Berks, senior Jared Houck (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists, and teammate Xavian Rodriguez (Ephrata) had eight points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist. LBC improved to 7-5 overall, 3-0 United East Conference. Berks fell to 0-11, 0-5.

Washington College senior guard Dilyn Becker (Ephrata) had 15 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in Saturday’s 87-74 loss at Muhlenberg.