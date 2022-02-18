Below is a recap of notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in swimming, lacrosse and men’s and women’s basketball from events from Monday, Feb. 14, through Thursday, Feb. 17.

In addition are updates on the F&M men’s swimming team and the Elizabethtown College women’s basketball team.

As far as college hoopsters, there are notes on six women’s basketball players and nine men’s hoopsters from the L-L.

Men’s Swimming: Franklin & Marshall College’s 200 medley relay team of Alec Wahl, Tom Graminski, Brendan Cline and Chris Schiavone won gold at Day One of the Centennial Conference championship meet on Thursday. The quartet broke their own Centennial Conference championship meet record from 2020 and set new conference and pool records with a time of 1:30.00.

Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State University senior attack Colby Smith (Hempfield) had five goals and three ground balls, and teammate Caton Johnson (Manheim Township) made seven saves in last Saturday’s 17-9 win over Cleveland State. The Buckeyes improved to 2-0.

Women’s Basketball :

Lancaster Bible College freshman forward Jade Eshelman (Solanco) had 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in Tuesday’s 73-50 win at Penn College. The Chargers improved to 13-11 overall, 10-5 United East Conference. They return home Saturday for their regular season finale vs. Penn State Harrisburg at 8 p.m.

Bloomsburg University sophomore teammates Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) combined for 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals in Monday’s 60-49 win over Mansfield. The Huskies improved to 18-8 overall, 16-4 PSAC. They’re in second place in the PSAC standings, a game back of first-place Kutztown.

Kutztown University teammates Rylee Derr (Warwick) and Zara Zerman (Northern Lebanon) combined for 31 points and 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in Wednesday’s 75-51 win at West Chester. The Golden Bears (22-5, overall, 15-3 PSAC) are currently in first place in the PSAC.

Lock Haven University guard Ahnera Parker (McCaskey) scored the game-winning layup with 26 seconds left in Monday’s 56-55 win over Shepherd. She finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. The Eagles improved to 11-12 overall, 8-11 PSAC.

Elizabethtown College knocked off Catholic 65-57 on Wednesday night. The Blue Jays (19-4 overall, 11-2 Landmark Conference) are just the third team to beat Catholic (18-3, 9-3) this season. They were led by DaniRae Renno (22 points, 14 rebounds) and Jessica King (13 points, 15 rebounds). E-town closes its regular season Saturday at Susquehanna. An E-town win would secure the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference playoffs.

Men’s Basketball :

Colgate University junior guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had 16 points, six assists, one rebound and one steal in Wednesday’s 100-90 win at Army. The Raiders improved to 16-11 overall, 12-2 Patriot League. Colgate is currently in first place in the Patriot League, with four league games remaining.

Bentley (Mass.) University guard Colton Lawrence (Elco) had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Wednesday’s 76-71 win at Assumption. The Falcons improved to 18-3 overall, 13-3 Northeast 10 Conference. Bentley is currently atop the NE10 Conference standings, with two conference games remaining.

Lock Haven University sophomore Eli Washington (Hempfield) had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal in Wednesday’s 85-79 win at Bloomsburg. The Eagles improved to 11-12 overall, 8-11 PSAC.

Miles (MT) Community College freshman guard Denzel Kabasele (Lancaster Catholic) had 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in Monday’s 91-82 win at Bismarck State College. The Pioneers improved to 9-20 overall, 6-14 Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.

Alvernia University junior guard Avery Walker (Donegal) had nine points, five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in Tuesday’s 88-83 win at Widener. The Golden Wolves improved to 17-5 overall, 11-2 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Lancaster Bible College senior guard Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 19 points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist and junior forward Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had nine points, 16 rebounds and two blocks in Tuesday’s 78-73 win at Penn College. LBC teammates Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Tyler Hilton (Hempfield) combined for 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Chargers improved to 18-6 overall, 14-1 United East Conference. They’ll host Penn State Harrisburg on Saturday for the conference regular season crown. The winner will also gain homecourt advantage throughout next week’s conference playoffs.