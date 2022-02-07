Below is an update on notable performances from over the week of winter collegiate sports student-athletes who hail from the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Among them are updates on Indoor Track & Field runners and women’s and men’s basketball players. Five hoopsters logged career-highs.

Women’s Indoor Track & Field: Shippensburg University runner Leah Graybill (Warwick) won the 60 meters in a time of 7.75 seconds at the Alvernia’s Plex Shootout on Saturday.

Men’s Indoor Track & Field: Lock Haven University runner Gage Krall (Northern Lebanon) won the mile in a time of 4 minutes, 22.64 seconds at the Utica Pioneer Invitational on Saturday. Krall’s time is the third-best in the event among PSAC runners so far this winter.

Women's Basketball:

James Madison University junior guard Kiki Jefferson (Lancaster Catholic) combined for 51 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in a pair of wins over the weekend to help the Dukes improve to 11-10 overall, 7-3 Colonial Athletic Association. Jefferson’s 32 points in Sunday’s win at William & Mary is a career-high.

Bloomsburg University sophomore teammates Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) combined for 11 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in Saturday’s 55-46 win over Shepherd. The Huskies improved to 15-8 overall, 13-4 PSAC.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania freshman guard Kiera Baughman (Donegal) had 15 points to go along with career-highs in rebounds (10) and assists (five) in Saturday’s 67-58 win at Slippery Rock. The Hawks improved to 15-5 overall, 9-5 PSAC.

Kutztown University teammates Rylee Derr (Warwick) and Zara Zerman (Northern Lebanon) combined for 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals in Saturday’s 60-46 win over Lock Haven. Lock Haven guard Ahnera Parker (McCaskey) had 16 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Golden Bears improved to 19-4 overall, 12-2 PSAC, while the Eagles dropped to 8-12, 5-11.

Elizabethtown College sophomore Cassandra Peris (Lancaster Catholic) had a career-high 12 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 87-78 win at Moravian. E-town freshman guard Summer McNulty earned Landmark Conference Player of the Week honors after tallying a combined 66 points in three wins last week, including a career-high 25 points on Saturday. The Blue Jays (17-3 overall, 9-1 Landmark Conference) are in second place in the Landmark Conference standings.

Lancaster Bible College teammates Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico), Emma Drouillard (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Jade Eshelman (Solanco) combined for 20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals in Saturday’s 61-58 win over Penn State Abington. In a game that saw five lead changes, Drouillard hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 4:41 remaining in regulation and later scored the Chargers’ final points on a game-sealing layup with 10 seconds left. LBC improved to 10-11 overall, 7-5 United East Conference.

Delaware Valley College teammates Jess Williamson (Warwick) and Kaela Stankiewicz (Lancaster Country Day) combined for 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in Saturday’s 69-61 win at Lycoming. Williamson logged career-highs in points (14), rebounds (five) and steals (four). The Rams improved to 6-11 overall, 2-8 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Wilson College junior guard Yaya Cannon (Lancaster Catholic) had 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals in Saturday’s 70-45 win over Valley Forge. The Phoenix improved to 10-8 overall, 9-3 Colonial States Athletic Conference.

Gettysburg College junior guard Olivia Matto (Manheim Township) combined for12 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a pair of wins over Ursinus over the weekend. The Bullets improved to 18-2 overall, 16-0 Centennial Conference.

Men’s Basketball :

Case Western Reserve forward Brian Hines (Manheim Township) had 10 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block in Sunday’s loss. The Spartans dropped to 16-3 overall, 6-2 University Athletic Association.

Penn State York teammates John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite), Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central), Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) and Brad DaBella (Ephrata) combined for 68 points, 17 rebounds, 16 assists, six steals and two blocks in a 1-1 weekend for York, with the team now 18-4 overall, 13-1 PSUAC.

Lock Haven University sophomore guard Eli Washington (Hempfield) had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds in Saturday’s 71-61 win at Kutztown. The Eagles improved to 7-12 overall, 4-11 PSAC.

Alvernia University senior guard Avery Walker (Donegal) had 16 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in Saturday’s 76-71 win at Albright. The Golden Wolves improved to 13-5 overall, 8-2 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Lancaster Bible College teammates Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot), Tyler Hilton (Hempfield), Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg), Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg), Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) and Ty Erisman (Penn Manor) combined for 55 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and four steals in Saturday’s 80-47 win over Penn State Abington. Zenter logged a career-high in blocks (three). The Chargers improved to 14-6 overall, 10-1 United East Conference.

Messiah University teammates Caleb Light (Northern Lebanon), Bryce Coletti (Elco) and Cole Fisher (Lancaster Mennonite) combined for 11 points, eight assists, five steals, five rebounds and one block in Saturday’s 75-51 win over Immaculata. The Falcons improved to 8-10 overall, 5-6 Middle Atlantic Conference.