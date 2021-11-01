Seven Lancaster-Lebanon League alums were selected as Players of the Week in their respective conferences after standout performances last week. Three of those were in field hockey, two were in cross country, one was in men's soccer and another was in women's swimming. A recap on each is listed below.

Field Hockey: Penn State junior Mackenzie Allessie (Donegal) has been named the Big Ten Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week. Allessie notched three points in a 3-2 overtime win against No. 2 Michigan on Friday, including the game-winning goal to help the Nittany Lions improved to 13-4 overall and finish the Big Ten regular season with a 6-2 mark. Allessie has 29 points off nine team and a team-best 11 assists this season. Penn State will face Maryland in the conference tournament quarterfinal Thursday, at Rutgers.

Field Hockey: East Stroudsburg senior back Hannah Barbush (Manheim Central) was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference defensive Player of the Week after helping No. 4 ESU secure the No. 2 seed in the PSAC Tournament by making a pair of defensive saves in ESU's 1-0 victory over No. 5 Millersville last Wednesday. Barbush’s four defensive saves this season is tied for first in the conference. She also leads ESU in assists (8). The Warriors will compete in the PSAC semifinals Friday.

Field Hockey: Messiah University junior Kate Dickow (Warwick) has been named the Middle Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week after scoring a pair of goals in the Falcons’ 5-1 win over Stevenson last week. Entering this week, Messiah is 8-0 conference, 14-2 overall. The Falcons will begin competing in the MAC Commonwealth tournament Wednesday.

Men’s Soccer: Lock Haven University freshman Sam Hershey (McCaskey) has been named the PSAC East Men’s Soccer Athlete of the Week after he recorded nine points in two games last week to help the Eagles (9-1-1 conference, 11-2-2 overall) clinch the No. 1-seed in the PSAC East division. In a 4-0 win over Shepherd, Hershey had a goal and an assist. In a 3-1 win over ESU, Hershey had two goals and an assist.

Men’s Cross Country: Messiah University junior Logan Horst (Lancaster Mennonite) won the Middle Atlantic Conference men’s cross country championship race Saturday. His winning time of 26 minutes, 33.2 seconds bested the runner-up by 12 seconds. His efforts helped Messiah capture the MAC team championship as well. In addition to Horst, Messiah runners also include Ephrata alum Ray Truex (84th, 30:35), Lampeter-Strasburg alum Josiah McCarthy (47th, 29:02). Horst was named the MAC men’s cross country Runner of the Year.

Women’s Cross Country: York College senior Jordan Haberstroh (Columbia) was named a Middle Atlantic Conference women’s cross country first-team selection after finishing seventh in Saturday’s MAC championship race in a time of 24:05.

Swimming: Penn State Altoona junior Avery Heisey (Conestoga Valley) has been named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference's Women's Swimmer of the Week. She recorded two individual first-place finishes (50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle) and was part of a first-place relay team (200-yard freestyle relay) in her team's tri-meet Saturday. It aided Penn State Altoona (2-2) in its 149-21 win over Alderson Broaddus, while falling to Franciscan, 129-118.