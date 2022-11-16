Six Lancaster-Lebanon League football alums received all-conference honors in three football conferences for the 2022 season. Those accolades are recognized below. Additionally are notable performances from four L-L boys basketball products from Tuesday, Nov. 15, including a Hempfield alum who helped his squad win at Syracuse.

Football:

Millersville University punter Zach Banta (Penn Manor) an all-PSAC East first-team defense selection for the 2022 season. Banta’s 41.1 yards per punt average led all PSAC East punters and set a new single-season program record. A redshirt junior, Banta also ranked second in the conference in punts of 50 yards or more (eight), and his long of 67 yards was the fourth-best in the conference. The Marauders went 5-6 overall.

Shippensburg University linebacker Tyler Simon (Manheim Central) has been named an all-PSAC East second-team defense selection for the 2022 season. A redshirt junior, Simon started all 11 games for the Raiders (5-6) and finished second on the team in total tackles (74).

Franklin & Marshall College junior defensive back Justin Gerhart (Warwick) has been named an all-Centennial Conference first-team defense selection for the 2022 season. Gerhart led all of NCAA Division III in interceptions (eight). The Diplomats’ 19 interceptions as a team also led all of D-III. Gerhart’s eight INTs were the most in the program since 1988 (Andrew Zuch, 11). Gerhart also tallied five pass breakups and 28 tackles (22 solo). F&M went 6-4 overall.

Susquehanna University grad student tight end Michael Lefever (Conestoga Valley) has been named an all-Centennial Conference second-team offense selection for the 2022 season. Lefever was second on the team in receptions (35), receiving yards (605) and touchdown catches (six). Among players with double-digit receptions, Lefever’s 17.3 yards per catch average led the team. The unbeaten River Hawks (10-0) captured the program’s first conference championship and is currently ranked No. 11 in the country by D3football.com. Susquehanna will host Utica in the first round of the NCAA D-III tournament Saturday.

Wilkes University sophomore quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez (Lebanon) and Lebanon Valley College junior defensive back Erik Williams (Elco) have been named all-Middle Atlantic Conference honorable mentions for the 2022 season. Rodriguez started the first six games for the Colonels (7-3), finishing with 1,390 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s the only quarterback in NCAA Division III with six starts this season to have not thrown an interception. … Williams was fourth on the team in tackles (43), tied for the team lead in fumble recoveries (two) while also nabbing an interception for the Dutchmen (5-5).

Men’s Basketball :

Colgate University senior guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had 15 points and six rebounds in Tuesday’s 80-68 win at Syracuse to help the Raiders improve to 3-1 overall.

Penn State York senior guard John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had 25 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday’s 78-74 conference-opening win at Penn State Brandywine. York improved to 6-0 overall, 1-0 PSUAC.

Penn State Mont Alto senior Dariel Rivera (McCaskey) had 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday’s 70-63 conference-opening win over Penn State Lehigh Valley. Mont Alto improved to 3-0 overall, 1-0 PSUAC.

Thaddeus Stevens College’s Matthew McCleary (Columbia) had a career-high 10 points and one steal in Tuesday’s 100-71 win over Delaware County. The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 overall.