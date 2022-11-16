2022 Millersville vs. Slippery Rock

Millersville vs. Slippery Rock in football action at Chryst Field at Beimsderfer Stadium in Millersville on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

 Submitted, Millersville athletics, Mark Palczewski

Six Lancaster-Lebanon League football alums received all-conference honors in three football conferences for the 2022 season. Those accolades are recognized below. Additionally are notable performances from four L-L boys basketball products from Tuesday, Nov. 15, including a Hempfield alum who helped his squad win at Syracuse.

Football:

Millersville University punter Zach Banta (Penn Manor) an all-PSAC East first-team defense selection for the 2022 season. Banta’s 41.1 yards per punt average led all PSAC East punters and set a new single-season program record. A redshirt junior, Banta also ranked second in the conference in punts of 50 yards or more (eight), and his long of 67 yards was the fourth-best in the conference. The Marauders went 5-6 overall.

Footman, Millersville football put away East Stroudsburg

Shippensburg University linebacker Tyler Simon (Manheim Central) has been named an all-PSAC East second-team defense selection for the 2022 season. A redshirt junior, Simon started all 11 games for the Raiders (5-6) and finished second on the team in total tackles (74).

Franklin & Marshall College junior defensive back Justin Gerhart (Warwick) has been named an all-Centennial Conference first-team defense selection for the 2022 season. Gerhart led all of NCAA Division III in interceptions (eight). The Diplomats’ 19 interceptions as a team also led all of D-III. Gerhart’s eight INTs were the most in the program since 1988 (Andrew Zuch, 11). Gerhart also tallied five pass breakups and 28 tackles (22 solo). F&M went 6-4 overall.

College Football: F&M keeps the Conestoga Wagon from Dickinson; Millersville edges Shippensburg 17-14

Susquehanna University grad student tight end Michael Lefever (Conestoga Valley) has been named an all-Centennial Conference second-team offense selection for the 2022 season. Lefever was second on the team in receptions (35), receiving yards (605) and touchdown catches (six). Among players with double-digit receptions, Lefever’s 17.3 yards per catch average led the team. The unbeaten River Hawks (10-0) captured the program’s first conference championship and is currently ranked No. 11 in the country by D3football.com. Susquehanna will host Utica in the first round of the NCAA D-III tournament Saturday.

Wilkes University sophomore quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez (Lebanon) and Lebanon Valley College junior defensive back Erik Williams (Elco) have been named all-Middle Atlantic Conference honorable mentions for the 2022 season. Rodriguez started the first six games for the Colonels (7-3), finishing with 1,390 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s the only quarterback in NCAA Division III with six starts this season to have not thrown an interception. … Williams was fourth on the team in tackles (43), tied for the team lead in fumble recoveries (two) while also nabbing an interception for the Dutchmen (5-5).

Lebanon QB Isaiah Rodriguez makes college choice; another offer for L-S's Sean McTaggart

Men’s Basketball:

Colgate University senior guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had 15 points and six rebounds in Tuesday’s 80-68 win at Syracuse to help the Raiders improve to 3-1 overall.

Penn State York senior guard John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had 25 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday’s 78-74 conference-opening win at Penn State Brandywine. York improved to 6-0 overall, 1-0 PSUAC.

Penn State Mont Alto senior Dariel Rivera (McCaskey) had 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday’s 70-63 conference-opening win over Penn State Lehigh Valley. Mont Alto improved to 3-0 overall, 1-0 PSUAC. 

College digest: Updates on more than 20 L-L League basketball alums at next level, through Nov. 13

Thaddeus Stevens College’s Matthew McCleary (Columbia) had a career-high 10 points and one steal in Tuesday’s 100-71 win over Delaware County. The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 overall.

