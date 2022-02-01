Two Lancaster-Lebanon League alums both ran sub-4-minute miles in separate events over the weekend. Those are the lead items on this week's Local Digest, which also has women's swimming, women's basketball and men's basketball notes. Those recaps are below.

Do you know an L-L League alum who is performing well at the next level who you think should be included here? Email sports@lnpnews.com

Men’s Indoor Track & Field :

Penn State University junior runner Evan Dorenkamp (Manheim Township ran a mile in below four minutes at the Sykes Sabock Challenge on the Penn State campus Saturday. Dorenkamp posted a time of 3 minutes, 57.15 seconds, which is the second-fastest mile of the year in the Big Ten Conference, and third-fastest time in program history.

Syracuse University junior runner Nathan Henderson (McCaskey) ran a mile in below four minutes at the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University on Sunday. Henderson posted a time of 3 minutes, 59.43 seconds. It was the ninth-fastest time of the Men’s 1-mile competition at the event.

Men’s Indoor Track & Field: Lock University sophomore runner Gage Krall (Northern Lebanon) won the 3,000 meter race at the Bison Open at Bucknell on Saturday. Krall posted a time of 8 minutes, 42.86 seconds, the new top time in the event in the PSAC this season.

Women's Indoor Track & Field:

Shippensburg University sophomore runner Leah Graybill (Warwick) ran her first solo 400 meters of the season at the Sykes Sabock Challenge at Penn State on Saturday. She posted a time of 57.27 seconds, which moves her into second on the PSAC leaderboard. She also completed the 200 meters in a time of 25.17 seconds.

Women's Swimming:

Ursinus College senior swimmer Sophie Lear (Hempfield) won two events at Dickinson College on Saturday. She won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 16.48 seconds, and the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:00.28. Lear currently holds the Centennial Conference’s fastest time in 200 IM (2:08.8) so far this season.

Women's Basketball:

Bloomsburg University sophomore teammates Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) combined for 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in Saturday’s 73-34 win over Millersville. The Huskies improved to 13-8 overall, 11-4 PSAC.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania freshman guard Kiera Baughman (Donegal) had 16 points, two rebounds and two assists in Saturday’s 77-58 win over Mercyhurst. The Hawks improved to 13-4 overall, 7-4 PSAC.

Delaware Valley College teammates Jess Williamson (Warwick) Kaela Stankiewicz (Lancaster Country Day) combined for nine points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal in Saturday’s loss at King’s College.

Elizabethtown College improved to 14-3 overall, 6-1 Landmark Conference with Saturday’s 74-61 win over Drew on Senior Day for the Blue Jays. Fifth-year guard Veronica Christ had a game-high 24 points while freshman Summer McNulty pumped in 19 points. E-town is 8-1 in its last nine games. The Jay travel to No. 18 Catholic on Monday night. …Elizabethtown College improved to 15-3 overall, 7-1 Landmark Conference with Monday’s 72-63 overtime win at No. 18 Catholic (15-2, 6-2). The Blue Jays led 21-15 at the end of the first quarter, 35-30 at halftime, 53-46 at the end of the third quarter. Catholic tied it on a 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation. The Jays outscored the Cardinals 13-4 in the extra period. Summer McNulty (20 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal), DaniRae Renno (16 points, eight rebounds, one block and one steal) and Veronica Christ (12 points, four rebounds and one block paced E-town. The Jays have won three in a row and nine of their last 10 games. They’ll return home to host Goucher on Wednesday.

Lancaster Bible College freshman Emma Drouillard (Lampeter-Strasburg) had a game-high 13 points to go along with five rebounds, one assist and one steal in Saturday’s 63-22 win at Wells College. LBC teammates Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico), Jade Eshelman (Solanco) and Jenna Dombach (Solanco) combined for 18 points, nine rebounds, five steals, four assists and one block. The Chargers improved to 9-10 overall, 6-4 United East Conference. LBC will be back in action Tuesday at Gallaudet.

Wilson College junior guard Yaya Cannon (Lancaster Catholic) had 22 points, six steals, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Saturday’s 62-41 win over Bryn Athyn. The Phoenix improved to 9-7 overall, 8-3 Colonial States Athletic Conference.

Men's Basketball:

St. Joe’s University senior guard/forward Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in Saturday’s loss at St. Bonaventure.

Colgate University junior guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had 14 points and three rebounds in Friday’s loss at Boston University. …he followed that with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in Monday’s 72-61 win at Lafayette. The Raiders improved to 9-11 overall, 5-2 Patriot Conference.

University of Maryland Eastern Shore junior guard Dom London (Octorara) had 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in Saturday’s 64-61 win at Coppin State. The Hawks improved to 6-9 overall, 1-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Millersville University improved to 17-4 overall, 11-4 PSAC with Monday’s 74-59 win at Kutztown. The Marauders jumped out to a 25-10 first-half lead and led 43-31 at intermission. Three Millersville players finished in double-figures scoring, led by Caden Najdawi (17 points, 10 rebounds). The Marauders have won eight in a row and 10 of their last 11 games. Millersville travels to Shippensburg on Wednesday before returning home to host East Stroudsburg on Saturday.

Lancaster Bible College junior forward Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 20 points, 18 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block, sophomore Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 19 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists, senior Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal to pace the Chargers in Saturday’s 83-75 win at Wells College. LBC improved to 12-6 overall, 8-1 United East Conference. The Chargers travel to Gallaudet on Tuesday.

Messiah University teammates Caleb Light (Northern Lebanon) and Bryce Coletti (Elco) combined for 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in Saturday’s 59-56 win at York College. The Falcons improved to 6-10 overall, 5-6 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Penn State York teammates John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite), Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central), Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) and Brad DaBella (Ephrata) combined for 34 points, six rebounds, five assists and seven steals in Sunday’s 99-57 win over Penn State Du Bois. York improved to 16-3 overall, 11-0 PSUAC.

Penn State Mont Alto junior guard Dariel Rivera (McCaskey) had 11 points in 17 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 79-67 win at Penn State Greater Allegheny. Mont Alto improved to 17-2 overall, 11-1 PSUAC.

Miles (MT) Community College freshman guard Denzel Kabasele (Lancaster Catholic) had a career-high 14 points to go along with one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 111-96 loss to North Dakota State College of Science.

