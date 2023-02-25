SCRANTON — Eight is indeed great for the University of Scranton women’s basketball team.

And this time, the Royals’ eighth straight Landmark Conference championship came at the expense of Elizabethtown College, which hit the court running Saturday afternoon. But Scranton rallied, caught and passed the Blue Jays, and went on to pick up a 69-54 victory to remain undefeated and earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Scranton (27-0) came into the game ranked No. 3 in the country; E-town (22-4) was at No. 18, and the Jays sprinted to an early 11-3 lead and squarely had the Royals’ attention. But when Scranton took its first lead — 27-24 on Bridget Monaghan’s 3-pointer with 4:49 to go in the first half — the Royals never looked back, never trailed again, and put E-town in a precarious position.

The Jays, who also fell to Scranton in the 2019 Landmark finale, must now wait until the full field of 64 teams is announced on Monday at 2:30 p.m. to see if their season will continue in the NCAA big dance.

“Gut-wrenching doesn’t even describe it,” E-town coach Veronica Nolt said. “I’m not being dramatic. It’s just a fact. We’ll watch together Monday and see if they pick our name. If they do, it’s another breath of fresh air and we can attack the postseason in a different way. Hopefully we’ll have that opportunity.”

E-town certainly has the credentials — conference runner-up, 22 wins, a national-ranking — but the Jays will have to sweat it out.

Jess King scored all eight of her points in the first quarter for E-town here Saturday before a packed house in the John Long Center, sparking the Jays’ early spree. Summer McNulty’s bucket gave E-town an 11-3 edge — forcing Scranton to burn an early timeout — and Cyleigh Wilson and McNulty rattled in 3-pointers, and the Jays had an 18-13 lead after the first 10 minutes.

McNulty, E-town’s sharp-shooter du jour, hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points.

Scranton warmed to the task in the second quarter, when the pace picked up and the team’s started trading buckets. E-town’s last lead was 24-22 when Lancaster Catholic grad Cass Peris drilled a jumper. Two trips later, Monaghan’s trey put the Royals ahead, and they never let up.

Maddie Hartnett’s 3-pointer stretched Scranton’s lead to 37-30, and it was 37-32 at the half.

The entire complexion of the game changed in the third quarter. Shots E-town put up earlier in the first half suddenly weren’t falling, and Scranton took advantage of some Jays’ miscues to get out and run and finish in transition. Tournament MVP Kaci Kranson scored seven of her 19 points in the third, including a deep 3-pointer for a 53-38 cushion.

E-town scored just eight third-quarter points and had entirely too many one-and-done possessions. Scranton took advantage, getting 14 points off of the Jays’ 15 turnovers, and Kranson polished off her double-double with 12 rebounds. The final rebounding number was 38-38 — DaniRae Renno pulled down 10 boards for E-town — but the Royals scarfed up defensive rebound after defensive rebound, as the Jays shot just 36 percent from the floor and 5-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Scranton was 11-for-24 from deep, and Kranson and Hartnett, who scored 11 points off the bench, hit three treys apiece. Monaghan had 14 points for the Royals, who pilfered 10 steals and blocked five shots. Scranton is a very legit 27-0.

“They shot really, really well from 3, and they made some big plays that seemed to take the wind out of our sails,” Nolt noted. “We also needed to own the boards, but we didn’t. And that’s what killed us.”

Scranton slammed the door in the fourth when Sara Walsh had a pair of dribble-drive buckets and Sam Rajza canned back-to-back back-breaking 3-pointers, the latter for a 66-45 cushion. And that was that, as for the eighth straight conference tourney, the Royals raised the gold trophy and cut down the nets.

“It’s the best season we’ve had in over 20 years,” Nolt said. “It’s the most wins we’ve had in a while. We’ve had a top-25 ranking for eight weeks in a row. There are so many great things about this season, so I really wanted this one for our kids. This is what we’ve worked so hard for all season, and we came up empty. But if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best team.”

For eight times running, that team, once again, is Scranton.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77