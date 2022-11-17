Five Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey products have been named all-PSAC selections for the 2022 season. That's the lead item on the College Digest for Nov. 17. Also included is an all-PSAC football section who hails from Manheim Township (that was missed Wednesday, my apologies), and notable performances from nine L-L alums on the college hardwood from Wednesday night.

Field hockey:

East Stroudsburg University junior back Maddy Barbush (Manheim Central) and senior forward Hanna Lewis (Cedar Crest), West Chester sophomore forward Jasmine Miller (Penn Manor), Millersville senior forward Bri Harsh (Penn Manor) and senior midfielder Codi Bollinger (Manheim Central) have been named all-PSAC selections for the 2022 season.

Barbush and Miller were named second-team picks, while Lewis, Harsh and Bollinger are third-team selections.

Barbush anchors an ESU defense that has recorded 12 shutouts. She has also notched an assist and a pair of saves this season. Lewis is tied for the team lead in goals (nine) and is third in scoring (20). The Warriors (16-2) are set to face Kutztown in the PSAC semifinals Friday.

Miller, who transferred from Lock Haven to West Chester, was third on the teams in goals (11) and points (24) for the Golden Rams, who finished 14-4 on the season.

Harsh leads Millersville in assists (eight) and is second in points (18), while Bollinger has four goals, including a pair of game-winners, to go along with two assists. The Marauders (15-4) are set to face Shippensburg in the PSAC semifinals Friday.

Football:

Indiana University of Pennsylvania redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hilton Ridley (Manheim Township) has been named an all-PSAC Western Division offensive second-team selection for the 2022 season. Ridley is second on the team in receptions (46), receiving yards (744) and receiving touchdowns (seven). The PSAC champion Crimson Hawks (9-1) will next compete in the NCAA Division II tournament on Nov. 26, its opponent to be determined.

Women’s Basketball:

Bloomsburg University teammates Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) combined for 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday’s 70-69 season-opening win at Chestnut Hill.

Shippensburg University senior guard Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest) had 22 points, five rebounds and four steals in Wednesday’s 73-69 loss at Jefferson. The Raiders dropped to 2-1 overall.

Kean (NJ) University sophomore forward/center Macy Seaman (Elizabethtown) had 11 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday’s 86-71 win over Brooklyn College to help the Cougars improve to 2-1 overall.

Lancaster Bible College sophomore forward Jade Eshelman (Solanco) had 26 points and 16 rebounds, senior Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico) had 12 points and two rebounds, and junior Jenna Dombach (Solanco) had five points and five rebounds in Wednesday’s 65-53 win over Bryn Athyn to help the Chargers improve to 2-0 overall.

Men’s Basketball:

Messiah University senior Bryce Coletti (Elco) had 15 points and three rebounds in Wednesday’s 69-60 win at Immaculata.

Penn State Berks senior Jeff Lorah (Elco) had a career-high 31 points to go along with five rebounds in Wednesday’s 89-78 loss at Bryn Athyn.