Competing at Boston University’s Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday, Shippensburg University runner Leah Graybill (Warwick) won the 200 meters in a program- and personal-best time of 24.14 seconds. The performance moved her into sixth place on the national leaderboard. Graybill also helped the 1,600-meter relay team, along with Aliyah Serrano, Caroline Mastria and Alyssa Wert, finish in 3:54.06 — the fastest time by any Raider 4x4 relay since the school record and all-time PSAC record was set eight years ago. Additionally, Graybill competed in the 60 invitational, clocking 7.74 seconds.

Also in women's indoor track and field from the weekend:

• Competing in the Big Apple Invitational at New York’s Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Saturday, Millersville University thrower Hannah Woelfling (Cedar Crest) set new season bests in both the weight throw and shot put. In the former, Woelfling took second place with a distance of 58 feet, 2 inches, improving on her existing NCAA qualifying mark to remain the top-ranked weight thrower in the PSAC. Woelfling also took fourth in the latter event at 44-6.25, improving on her season best mark by nearly a full foot. She was named PSAC women’s indoor track and field Athlete of the Week for her efforts. Also at the meet, teammate De’Asia Holloman (Cedar Crest) was the top Marauder finisher in the 60-meter hurdles, taking 13th with a time of 9.61 seconds, and teammate Hannah Sweda (Penn Manor) turned in MU’s best mile, taking 25th at 5:29.11.

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

• Rutgers junior Emily Leese (Lancaster, PA Cyber Charter) scored a career-high 9.925 in the floor exercise Saturday to help the Scarlet Knights set a new program floor standard of 49.425 in a 196.875-196.325 Big Ten loss to No. 25 Maryland at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. The total score was the Knights’ third-highest team mark in program history. Leese, in her second week in the starting beam lineup, recorded a new career-high of 9.775 in the event. The Knights are 5-11 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

• Utah State grad student Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the Aggies’ last two games, both Mountain West Conference losses. The Aggies (8-5 conference, 19-7 overall) enter the week in fourth place in the conference standings, and host Air Force on Tuesday.

• Lock Haven University junior guard Eli Washington (Hempfield) had 14 points, one rebounds and two assists in Saturday’s 98-61 PSAC loss to visiting Kutztown. The Eagles are at 12-7 in the conference, and 16-8 overall.

• Lancaster Bible College was led by several Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in Saturday’s 95-76 United East Conference win over visiting St. Mary’s (Md.). Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) had a game-high 30 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists in the win. Also, Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 24 points and five rebounds, Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) contributed 11 points, four boards and four assists, and Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) had eight points and five rebounds. The Chargers improved to 13-1 in the conference, and 16-7 overall.

• Penn State York teammates John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite), Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central) and Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) combined for 16 points, five rebounds and nine assists in Saturday’s 71-57 PSUAC win over Penn State Brandywine. York is now 15-1 to lead the conference, and 23-3 overall. The Lions are at PSU-Hazleton on Tuesday.

• Penn State Mont Alto senior Dariel Rivera (McCaskey) had eight points, two rebounds and two assists in Saturday’s 70-65 PSUAC win at Penn State Fayette. Mont Alto improved to 12-4 in the conference, and 17-6 overall.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

• Shippensburg University senior guard Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest) had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in Saturday’s 91-53 PSAC win at Mansfield to help the Raiders improve to 14-4 in the conference, and 19-5 overall.

• Albright College freshman center Orianna Edmond (Hempfield) had five points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 59-48 Middle Atlantic Conference win over Stevenson to help the Lions improve to 11-4 in the conference, and 17-7 overall.

• Lancaster Bible College junior Jenna Dombach (Solanco) had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals, while teammate Adalyn Steiner (Stevens, homeschooled) had eight points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s 68-54 United East Conference loss to visiting St. Mary’s (Md.) as the Chargers fell to 7-7 in the conference, and 12-10 overall.

• Lycoming College teammates Ashley Yoh (Elco) and Kenzie Reed (Conestoga Valley) combined for six points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in Saturday’s 97-38 Middle Atlantic Conference win over FDU-Florham as the Warriors moved to 3-11 in the conference, and 7-16 overall.

• Wilson College’s Yaya Cannon (Lancaster Catholic) had 14 points and three rebounds and teammate Laela Robinson (Conestoga Valley) had 13 points and two rebounds in Saturday’s 61-46 Colonial States Athletic Conference overtime loss at St. Elizabeth as the Phoenix moved to 12-4 in the conference, and 15-7 overall.

• Messiah University senior guard Amber High (Lancaster Mennonite) had 10 points, three rebounds and five assists in Saturday’s 63-52 Middle Atlantic Conference win over Eastern to help the Falcons improve to 21-2 overall, and stay unbeaten at 14-0 in the conference. Messiah is ranked No. 15 in NCAA Division III by d3hoops.com. For Eastern, freshman guard Jeriyah Johnson (Lancaster Catholic) had 13 points, three rebounds and three steals in the loss.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

• Messiah University went 2-0 at the Misercordia Tournament on Saturday, defeating New Paltz 3-2 and Immaculata 3-0. Against New Paltz, Messiah teammates Mason Nissley (Manheim Central), Conner Stauffer (Elco), Owen Hanzelman (Hempfield) and Ryan Givens (Hempfield) combined for 31 kills and 13 digs. Givens added four blocks. The Falcons are 9-2 overall.