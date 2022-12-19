Shippensburg University women’s basketball senior guard Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest) tied the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference single-game scoring record and broke a school record with a career-high 48 points in Sunday’s 85-71 PSAC win at Mercyhurst to help the Raiders (3-0 PSAC, 8-1 overall) win their sixth-straight game. Jones also pulled down nine rebounds and dished out three assists in the victory.

That effort followed 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in last Tuesday’s 80-67 win at Goldey-Beacom to help the Raiders (7-1) pick up their fifth-straight victory. For the season, Jones is averaging 24 points and eight rebounds per game.

That highlights the college digest recap of last week’s notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in women's and men's basketball, football, swimming and wrestling. In all, the recap includes 18 players. They are alums of Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Donegal, Elco, Elizabethtown, Hempfield, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Manheim Township, Warwick.

Women’s Basketball:

James Madison (Va.) University senior guard Kiki Jefferson (Lancaster Catholic) scored 10 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out five assists in Saturday’s 57-52 non-conference win at Hampton to help the Dukes (8-2) stretch their win streak to five in a row.

Eastern University first-year guard Jeriyah Johnson (Lancaster Catholic) logged career-highs in points (22) and steals (five) to go along with six rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s 77-68 win over Penn State Brandywine to help the Eagles (2-7) snap a seven-game losing streak. Johnson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania sophomore guard Kiera Baughman (Donegal) had seven points, four rebounds and four assists in a season-high 40 minutes in Sunday’s 61-57 PSAC win over Kutztown to help the Hawks (3-0 conference, 8-0 overall) remain unbeaten. Baughman is averaging 14.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Football: Franklin & Marshall College junior defensive back Justin Gerhart (Warwick) has been named a D3football.com All-American fourth-team selection for the 2022 season. Gerhart was already a D3football.com All Region II second-team pick and a first-team All-Centennial Conference selection. A cornerback, Gerhart helped F&M lead all NCAA Division III teams with 19 interceptions throughout the regular season. Gerhart's eight INTs were the most for a Franklin & Marshall player since the late 1980s.

Men’s Cross Country: Shippensburg University freshman runner Ryan Wolfe (Cedar Crest) has been named second-team all-PSAC for the 2022 season. The Raiders were the PSAC runner-up at the end-of-season conference championship meet, where Wolfe placed 29th in a career-best 26:17. It was only the fourth collegiate race of Wolfe’s career to that point. The Raiders placed fifth at the NCAA D-II Atlantic Region championships, where Wolfe finished 57th in 31:29.

Men’s Swimming: Pace (NY) University junior Tyler Besnoff (Manheim Township) swam a season-best first-place time (10 minutes, 33.33 seconds) in the 1,000-yard freestyle, teammate Robert Gehman (Cocalico) placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:04.79, and Xander Hughes (Hempfield) came in third in the 50-yard freestyle (23:87) and second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:20.42), while Besnoff and Huges swam legs of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay team in Friday’s 154-131 loss to Staten Island. The Setters are 2-4 in dual meets so far this season.

Wrestling: Messiah went 1-2 in a four-team Chocolate Duals in Hershey on Saturday. Junior grappler Hayden Benner (Warwick) earned an overtime 3-2 win at heavyweight to help the Falcons top McDaniel, 19-18. Messiah is 4-5 on the season.

Men’s Basketball:

University of Tennessee at Martin sophomore forward David Kamwanga (Lancaster Catholic) scored a career-high eight points to go along with four rebounds off the bench in Tuesday’s 103-75 win over Bethel to help the Skyhawks improve to 6-5 overall.

University of Delaware senior guard Christian Ray (Octorara) scored 22 points to go along with six rebounds in Friday’s 76-69 non-conference win at Princeton to help the Blue Hens (7-4) win their fourth in a row.

Penn State York teammates John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) and Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) combined for 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in Friday’s 65-57 non-conference win over Christendom to improve to 14-2 overall.

York College sophomore Kai Cipalla (Warwick) had 15 points and five rebounds, and teammate Tate Landis (Warwick) had a career-high 13 points to go along with four rebounds off the bench in last Wednesday’s 63-58 MAC Commonwealth loss to Alvernia. Cipalla, Landis and teammate Pat Gilhool (Elizabethtown) combined for 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in Saturday’s 76-59 non-conference win at Arcadia to help the Spartans improve to 3-6 overall.

UMBC grad student Colton Lawrence (Elco) had 14 points and three rebounds in Sunday’s 78-62 non-conference win over William & Mary to help the Retrievers (9-4) stretch their win streak to six games.