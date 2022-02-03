The Millersville University men’s basketball team improved to 18-4 overall, 12-4 PSAC with Wednesday’s 55-51 win at Shippensburg. Marauders’ Justin Nwosu (14 points, 12 rebounds) hit the tie-breaking basket with 1:09 left and then sank two game-clinching free-throws in the final seconds. Millersville has won nine in a row and moved into first place in the PSAC East. The Marauders return home Saturday to host East Stroudsburg.

Meanwhile, Elizabethtown College sophomore guard/forward Cassandra Peris (Lancaster Catholic) had 10 points and six rebounds in 15 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 77-42 win over Goucher, as the Blue Jays improved to 16-3 overall, 8-1 Landmark Conference.

Below are recaps on notable performances from 14 Lancaster-Lebanon League hoops alums in college games from Tuesday (Feb. 1) and Wednesday (Feb. 2). Of those, one made his collegiate debut, while two others notched career-highs in point totals.

Men’s Basketball :

Colgate University junior guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had a career-high 24 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Wednesday’s 83-69 win over Bucknell. The Raiders improved to 10-11 overall, 6-2 Patriot League.

Bentley University guard Colton Lawrence (Elco) had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in Tuesday’s loss at Adelphi. The Falcons dropped to 14-3 overall, 9-3 Northeast-10 Conference.

Lancaster Bible College sophomore Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) made his collegiate debut with 12 points, six rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes of action off the bench in Tuesday’s 98-58 win at Gallaudet. The Chargers were also paced by Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot), sophomore guard Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) and guard Tyler Hilton (Hempfield). Shewbridge had 19 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Beers had 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal. Hilton had 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. LBC improved to 13-6, 9-1 United East Conference. The Chargers return home Saturday to host Penn State Abington.

Penn State York senior guard John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in Tuesday’s 88-58 win over Penn State Scranton. York improved to 15-4 overall, 10-2 PSUAC.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology freshman guard Meleik Crenshaw (Columbia) had 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in Tuesday’s 96-58 win at Harrisburg Area Community College. Thaddeus Stevens improved to 8-7 overall.

Grove City College freshman guard Chase Yarberough (Warwick) had a career-high nine points in 12 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s loss at Geneva.

Messiah University sophomore Bryce Coletti (Elco) had 10 points, seven assists, one rebound, one block and one steal in Wednesday’s 74-63 win over Lebanon Valley College. The Falcons improved to 7-10 overall, 5-6 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Women's Basketball:

Bloomsburg University sophomores Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) combined for 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in Wednesday’s 57-55 overtime win at Mansfield. The Huskies improved to 14-8 overall, 12-4 PSAC.

Kutztown University teammates Rylee Derr (Warwick) and Zara Zerman (Northern Lebanon) combined for 19 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block in Wednesday’s 54-36 win over East Stroudsburg. The Golden Bears improved to 18-4 overall, 11-2 PSAC.