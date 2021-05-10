The NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse tournament is already underway, now down to the Round of 16, with one Lancaster-Lebanon League alum on a team that will be in action later this week.

Meanwhile, the tournament brackets for the remaining two women’s divisions were announced over the weekend, as were all three men’s divisions.

In all, there are nine NCAA playoff teams featuring an L-L alum on its roster, in addition to two coaches with L-L ties. Below is a look at those names and how they’ve performed this season, in addition to links to each of the tourney brackets.

Men:

NCAA Division I:

Grayson Sallade (Manheim Township) is a junior at the University of Virginia, who will compete against Bryant on Sunday at noon. Sallade has played in 14 games off thus far, collecting three goals, one assist, 40 ground balls and nine caused turnovers.

Sean Curcio (Manheim Township) is a freshman at Drexel University, who will compete against Notre Dame on Saturday at 5 p.m. Curcio has played in 11 games, with three starts, collecting four goals, two assists and five ground balls.

Matt Heuston (Hempfield) is a sophomore at Loyola (Md.) University, who will compete against Denver on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Heuston has yet to see any action this season.

Zach Diamond (Manheim Township) is a junior at High Point (NC) University, who will compete against Duke on Sunday at 5 p.m. Diamond has seen action in six games off the bench so far this season, collecting six ground balls and winning a faceoff.

NCAA Division II:

Tyler Zameroski (Lampeter-Strasburg) is a senior at Seton Hill University, who will compete against St. Anselm on Friday at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to face Le Moyne in Sunday’s quarterfinals. Zameroski has appeared in seven games off the bench so far, collecting five goals, six assists and three ground balls.

Owen Miller (Manheim Township) is a junior at the University of Tampa, who will compete against Mount Olive on Friday at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to face Lenoir-Rhyne in Sunday’s quarterfinals. Miller has played in nine games, including one start, thus far, collecting seven goals, three assists, seven ground balls and a caused turnover.

Women:

NCAA Division I:

Olivia Martin (Lampeter-Strasburg) is a senior at Temple University, who will be competing against UMass on Friday at 4 p.m. Martin has seen action in 11 games off the bench thus far, collecting 34 saves and allowing 78 (.436 save percentage), with a 2-0 record.

NCAA Division II:

McKenna Conklin (Lampeter-Strasburg) is a freshman at East Stroudsburg University, who will compete against Seton Hill on Friday at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to face West Chester in Sunday’s quarterfinals. Conklin has appeared in nine games off the bench, collecting three ground balls and a caused turnover.

NCAA Division III:

Katie Kolva (Lancaster Country Day) is a junior at Denison (Ohio) University, who will be competing against Aurora in Saturday’s Sweet 16. Kolva has played in five games off the bench thus far, collecting three goals, one assist and a ground ball.

Coaches:

Rich Lefever: The former Manheim Township boys lacrosse coach is in his fifth season as an assistant for the D-III Franklin & Marshall College men’s lacrosse team, who will compete against John Carroll in a first-round matchup Saturday at 4 p.m.

Xeni Barakos-Yoder (Cocalico) is in her sixth season as head coach at D-II East Stroudsburg, who will compete against Seton Hill on Friday at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to face West Chester in Sunday’s quarterfinals.