Six Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse products are still going in NCAA tournament action later this week. Of those, four will be in semifinal games, while two others will be in Elite Eight action.

Below is a look at those names, and a recap of how their teams performed over the weekend. All told, those six players combined for two goals, three ground balls and six draw controls in NCAA tourney wins last weekend.

Men:

NCAA Division I:

Grayson Sallade (Manheim Township) scored a goal and scooped up a ground ball for the University of Virginia in the Cavaliers’ 13-11 win over Bryant on Sunday. With the victory, Virginia advanced to the Elite Eight, where it’ll face Georgetown on Saturday at 12 p.m. For the season, Sallade has played in 15 games off thus far, collecting four goals, one assist and 41 ground balls.

Matt Heuston (Hempfield) is a sophomore at Loyola (Md.) University, who will compete in the Elite Eight, next facing Duke on Sunday at 12 p.m. Heuston has yet to see any action this season.

Division I men’s tournament bracket

Women:

NCAA Division II:

In Friday’s 18-10 win over Seton Hill, McKenna Conklin (Lampeter-Strasburg) got the start and won five draw controls, while teammate Jameson Kernaghan (Cocalico) came off the bench to score a goal on a free position opportunity. ...In Saturday’s 13-9 win over West Chester, both Conklin and Kernaghan started, with Conklin winning a draw control and scooping up a ground ball, while Kernaghan scooped up a pair of ground balls and caused a pair of turnovers. ...ESU moves on to the semifinals, set to face Queens on Friday at 4 p.m. ...The Warriors’ roster also features freshman Kiersten Ellsworth (Garden Spot), and they’re coached by Xeni Barakos-Yoder (Cocalico).

Division II women’s tournament bracket

NCAA Division III:

Katie Kolva (Lancaster Country Day) is a junior at Denison (Ohio) University, who will be competing against Salisbury in the D-III semifinals Saturday at 5 p.m. Kolva has played in five games off the bench thus far, collecting three goals, one assist and a ground ball.

Division III women’s tournament bracket