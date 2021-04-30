Five Lancaster Bible College women’s lacrosse teammates have been all-conference selections by the Northeast Athletic Conference for the 2021 season. Of those, four are Lancaster-Lebanon League alums: LBC senior attack Camryn Horst (Garden Spot), junior midfielder Kendal Ream (Lampeter-Strasburg), sophomore attack Kayla Steiner (Garden Spot) and freshman goalkeeper Alexis Garrett.

Ream was named the NEAC Offensive Player of the Year. She and Horst are first-team selections, while Steiner and Garrett are second-team selections.

LBC skipper Cheri Horst was also named the NEAC Coach of the Year.

The following information was provided in a press release from Lancaster Bible College:

Ream is second in the NEAC with 53 points this season, as she has 37 goals and 16 assists. Ream is tops in the NEAC with 65 draw controls, and she also leads the conference with 11 free-position goals. Ream is second in the conference with 27 ground balls, and her 16 assists are tied for the second-most in a single season in program history. Ream has scored six or more goals in a game four times this season, and has nine or more points in a game three times this year.

Horst has 34 points this season, including the third-most assists in the conference at 15. She has scored 19 goals, and caused 10 turnovers, the fifth-most in the NEAC. Horst has collected 20 ground balls this season, and has seven or more points in a game three times this season.

Steiner has scored 25 goals this season for the Chargers, the sixth-most in the conference, and her 30 points this season are the seventh-most in the NEAC. She is second in the NEAC with 10 free-position goals, and third in shots with 48. Steiner scored a season-high seven goals in a win over Wilson earlier this season, and has nine goals in her past three games.

Garrett was great between the pipes in her first season with the Chargers, as she has posted a 6-3 record and recorded 55 saves, the second-most in the NEAC. She leads the conference in wins, and her 10.00 goals against average is the second-best in the NEAC as well. Garrett has stopped seven or more shots in a game three times, including a season-best 14 in a game against Immaculata on March 10.

Coach Horst has guided the Chargers to a 6-3 record this season, and the program's first-ever appearance in the NEAC Final. The Chargers are averaging a program-record 16 goals per game, and have won four straight games for the first time since the 2016 season.

Lancaster Bible will face top-seeded Morrisville State in the NEAC Final on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Morrisville, N.Y.

LBC women's lacrosse schedule