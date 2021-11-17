The Middle Atlantic Conference, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and Centennial Conference announced their all-conference football selections for the 2021 season on Wednesday. A combined total of 10 Lancaster-Lebanon League alums earned all-conference nods.

Lebanon Valley College senior defensive-lineman Brandon Brubaker (Cocalico) and sophomore d-back Erik Williams (Elco) were named all-Middle Atlantic Conference second-team selections, while LVC junior fullback Joey Underwood (Lampeter-Strasburg) earned an honorable mention.

East Stroudsburg University senior wide receiver Rece Bender (Manheim Township) was named an all-PSAC Eastern Division offensive first-team selection, while ESU freshman punter Nate Reed (Manheim Central) earned an honorable mention. And Slippery Rock senior Garrett de Bien (Cedar Crest) has been named an all-PSAC Western Division defensive first-team selection.

Susquehanna University senior tight end Michael Lefever (Conestoga Valley) has been named an all-Centennial Conference first-team selection, while Franklin & Marshall d-end Peyton Snopek (Lancaster Catholic) is a second-team defense selection, and Susquehanna senior o-lineman Mark Ferris (Garden Spot) and F&M punter Jack Rodenberger (Manheim Township) are honorable mentions.

Here are notes on each of those six players, from press releases provided by their schools’ sports information departments. ...

Brubaker: Brubaker led LVC (5-5 overall) in total tackles (75) and solo stops (35), and was among the conference leaders in tackles for loss (19). He also added 4.5 sacks, one interception, four pass break-ups, and a fumble recovery. His 19 tackles for a loss are among the program's all-time leaders for a single season.

Williams: One of LVC’s starting safeties, Williams finished second on the team in solo tackles (34) and recorded 51 total tackles on the year. He also led the squad with three interceptions and broke up four more pass attempts.

Underwood: Underwood was an important blocker for a potent Dutchmen rushing attack that churned out 165 yards per game and averaged 4.0 yards per carry, often opening holes for LVC second-leading rusher and starting QB Braden Bohannon (Elco). Underwood also spent time at tight end, catching three passes for 28 yards.

Bender: Bender’s 19.4 yards per catched ranked 19th among all NCAA Division II receivers, and fifth in the PSAC. Bender’s 96-yard catch vs. Millersville was tied for the longest reception this season in Division II. He ranked second in the conference in all-purpose yards per game (120.73) and fourth in receiving yards (795). He broke a program record with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown against Lock Haven. ESU went 5-6 overall.

Reed: Reed ranked fourth in the PSAC in average punt yards (38.9) and second in the conference in total punting yards (2,257). He booted seven punts 50-plus yards, including a season-long punt of 62 yards against Shippensburg. Seventeen of his punts were placed inside the 20-yd line, with only one reaching the end zone. Also the primary kicker for kickoff duties, Reed put an impressive 19 kickoffs for touchbacks.

De Bien: In 10 games this fall, de Bien racked up career-highs of 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks to go along with 46 total tackles. He and teammate Chad Kuhn - Slippery Rock’s starting d-ends - have combined for 14.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss. The Rock (9-2) is set to compete against Notre Dame College in Saturday’s opening round of the NCAA D-II playoffs.

Lefever: Lefever was Susquehanna’s leader in receiving yards (515) and yards per catch (15.6), and the team’s second-leading receiver in TD catches (six) and third-leading receiver in total catches (33). He led all conference tight ends in catches, yards, TDs, receptions per game and yards per game. Susquehanna (8-2) will face Widener on Saturday as part of the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series.

Ferris: Ferris was part of a Susquehanna o-line that fronted an offense that was the conference leader in rushing yards and third in the conference in total yards, allowing only 12 sacks and averaging 4.5 yards per carry. The Diplomats (5-5) face Stevenson on Saturday as part of the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series.

Snopek: Snopek racked up 40 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery

Rodenberger: Rodenberger booted 65 punts, averaging 36.9 yards and putting 24 of them inside the 20.