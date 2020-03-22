Eight college seniors from Lancaster County have a different version of the moment their athletic careers came to an abrupt end a little more than a week ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For Conestoga Valley graduate Seth Hower, a senior lacrosse player at NCAA Division III Marietta College in Ohio, it came in an emergency team meeting on campus around lunchtime on March 12.

“I was sitting there and my stomach just dropped,” Hower said.

The next morning, Elizabethtown graduate Sarah Leverentz, a senior on the Millersville University women’s lacrosse team, was in the locker room alongside some of her teammates when they each received a text message from coach Cindy Wilson that the Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference pulled the plug on the remainder of its spring sports slate due to COVID-19.

“I didn’t have class that day,” Leverentz said. “But we found out at 9:58, and some of my teammates had tests at 10 a.m. It was emotional for them.

‘‘You plan for your last game and prepare yourself mentally. We knew April 25 was our Senior Day. You don’t mentally prepare yourself to have an abrupt ending.”

Several college athletic conferences have since followed suit. Others, like the Centennial Conference and the Colonial States Athletic Conference, waited until the last few days to cancel their spring sports slate.

At the time of the cancellations, some student-athletes questioned whether the move was necessary. But more than a week later, they recognize it was the right decision as the coronavirus continues to spread, infecting thousands and killing more each day across the country and the world.

“There definitely was no other option,” said Brett Alaimo, a Manheim Township alum in his senior year pitching for the Bloomsburg baseball team. “It’s hard to justify sending teams all around Pennsylvania. The way it has spread, you have to contain it. There’s more to life than just PSAC baseball.”

“I always say everything happens for a reason,” said Kay Liebl, an Ephrata alum in her senior year on the Millersville track and field team, who also played women’s soccer in the fall. “I know these are the proper precautions everyone is taking. While the athlete in me wants to keep playing, the general human being in me is concerned for everyone’s safety.”

Still, for most, they’ve been playing sports since they were young. And while they knew this was their final spring semester of college athletics on the diamond, field court or track, they had envisioned an end date further in the distance.

For Bri Garber, a Lampeter-Strasburg alum who was a senior starter for a West Chester softball team with high expectations, she envisioned a trip to the DII tournament.

“It’s been tough, especially because of how amazing the team was this year and how talented we were,” Garber said. “It feels very unfinished.”

The NCAA has already said it will grant another year of athletic eligibility to spring sports student-athletes at the Division I level.

It remains to be seen if the same courtesy will be extended to athletes at the DII and DIII levels. And even if it is, a lot of those student-athletes are likely paying for tuition out of pocket, which means they would have to pay for a fifth year if they opt to come back next spring.

“That’s the situation I’m in right now,” said Zach Bowman, a Conestoga Valley grad in his senior year playing lacrosse at Alvernia. “As much as I would love to use the last year and come back and play, I don’t have the money to do it.”

Meanwhile, some seniors may be readying themselves to take their next steps in life.

“I was planning for this to be it,” said Logan Eby, a Garden Spot alum in his senior year on DII Cedarville University baseball team. “I have plans to get a job. I don’t have one yet. And I have a wedding scheduled for this summer. ... I would jump at any opportunity to get that last season in, but above all else, it’s out of my control.”

Many colleges in the last week or two shut down their campuses, forcing students to quickly pack things up and return home to finish out the semester through online classes.

Those senior athletes, though, seem to be handling those setbacks well.

And that may be because of their maturity.

The lessons they’ve learned through sports — the wins and losses, and ups and downs — are helping them to face these challenges.

“I think it has a hundred percent,” Eby said. “Even just playing baseball. That’s a sport where you’re going to fail seven out of 10 times if you’re a good player. That plays a role in the mentality of young people, especially coming out of college and approaching the real world, sports have given me some perspective.”

“Anyone who grew up in athletics knows you have to focus on what you can control and what you can’t control,” Garber said. “This pandemic is something we can’t control. But we can practice the things that keep ourselves safe and our families safe. And for now that means staying home.”