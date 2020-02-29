It was a banner weekend for the Franklin & Marshall men’s swimming team, and a Lancaster County swimmer was a big reason why.
Christopher Schiavone, of Mount Joy, who attended the Hill School, posted several big finishes as the Diplomats won the Centennial Conference Championship on Feb. 20-23 at Gettysburg.
At the top of the list for Schiavone was his finish in the 100-yard freestyle. The F&M junior not only won the event, his time of 43.99 seconds broke his own conference championship record.
He went on to beat that time when he led off the 400 free relay that won in 2:59.84 with a time of 43.78, which is the top time in NCAA Division III, and set school and pool records.
“He’s been really consistently good this year, at the front of the pack in (NCAA) Division III all season,” Franklin & Marshall coach Ben Delia said. “His performance at the championship meet is just a continuation of that.”
Schiavone added gold in the 50 free with a time of 19.99, which is third-best in the country in Division III. In addition, he was part of four relay wins, including the 400 free relay that clinched the conference title for F&M. The Diplomats finished with 802.5 points to beat host Gettysburg (784). The relay finish of 2:59.84 set F&M and CC records.
“We were in the midst of the team race as well so his relay wins played a big role,” Delia said. “He came up big for the team as well.”
Schiavone anchored the 200 free relay (1:21.47) and the 200 medley relay (1:30.69) teams, and swam on the 400 medley relay team (3:19.88).
He also took silver in the 200 free (1:39.20). He has also been named a Centennial Conference first team all-star.
“He was right on expectations,” Delia said. “Him doing very well has been normalized.”
But there’s more to come for Schiavone. He’ll be looking to improve on last year’s fourth-place finish in the 100 free at the NCAA Division III championships, scheduled for March 18-21 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“He’s chasing that goal and chasing that dream,” Delia said. “When you finish fourth and then you’re the top seed, that’s the goal, and he belongs there.”
Jared Stephan (Penn Manor)
The King’s freshman set a Middle Atlantic Conference record in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the league swimming championships Feb. 16 at York.
Stephan’s time of 16:02.36 was a school and MAC championship record.
He also won the 500 free, with a time of 4:35.69, and took second in the 400 IM (4:04.88).
Stephan finished with 92 points, which was third-most of any swimmer at the championships, and set four school records.
In January, Stephan earned MAC Swimmer of the Week honors after he won three events against Messiah. His top performance came in the 1,000 free, posting a personal best and pool record time of 10:01.47. Stephan also won the 500 free (4:57.45) and 200 IM (2:02.56).
Patriot League swimming and diving
Several former Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes competed in the Patriot League Swimming and Diving Championships on Feb. 19-22 at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and several earned league all-star nods.
For the women, Navy sophomore Amy Yunginger (Manheim Township) placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.57 and was 10th in the 200 IM (2:03.51). She was named a league first team all-star.
Emma Schouten (Warwick), a junior at Loyola Maryland, took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.45 and 13th in the 500 free (4:58.31). She was also member of the ninth-place 800 free relay team (7:37.38), swimming a 200-yard free split of 1:53.38. She was also a first-team all-star.
Bucknell senior Paige Schoelkopf (Hempfield) placed sixth in the three-meter diving competition with a score of 234.00 and 10th in one-meter diving (222.85).
For the men, James Wilson (Conestoga Valley), a senior at Navy, placed fourth in the 100 fly in 48.27 and fifth in the 100 backs in 49.07. (Wilson holds the league meet and league records in the 100 back in 47.05). He was a member of the winning 200 medley relay (1:26.87), swimming the 50 fly leg in 21.21, and winnning 400 medley relay (3:10.04), swimming the 100 fly leg in 47.22. Wilson also placed 14th in the 50 free (20.86). He was a second-team all-star
Colin Anderson (Lampeter-Strasburg), a junior at Loyola Maryland, was a member of the Greyhounds’ third-place 800 free relay team (6:33.83), swimming his leg in 1:39.17, and the third-place 200 free relay (1:20.64), swimming his leg in 20.79. He was 13th in the 50 free (20.84) and 17th in the 200 free (1:40.58).
Nick Lynam (Conestoga Valley), a freshman at Lehigh, placed 23rd in the 400 IM (4:06.34) and 28th in the 500 free (4:42.30).
Sydney Fitzwater (Garden Spot)
Jordan Haberstroh (Columbia)
The two Lancaster countians earned wins for York College in the Capital Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships Feb. 21-22 at Newport News, Virginia.
Fitzwater, a junior, won the shot put with a mark of 40-7.5. She also finished third in the weight throw (47-11.25).
At the Little Dip Invitational on Jan. 31 at F&M, Fitzwater also won the shot put and weight throw. Her shot put throw of 40-0.5 meters broke the school record that she set six days earlier.
Haberstroh, a sophomore, captured the 5K with a time of 18:38.06 and was fourth in the 3K (10:56.58).
Fitzwater and Haberstroh helped the Spartans finish second to equal their best finish in the championships.
Avery Heisey (Conestoga Valley)
The freshman at Penn State Altoona won the 100-yard freestyle at the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference swimming championships Feb. 19-22 at Webster, New York, and earned All-AMCC honors in three events.
Heisey’s time of 55.02 was a Penn State Altoona record. She also earned All-AMCC honors by winning the 50 free with a school record time of 24.83.
Heisey was a second team All-AMCC selection in the 100 fly after finishing second with a time 1:04.53.
Kenzie Reed (Conestoga Valley)
The 5-10 freshman forward for Lycoming was recently named the MAC Commonwealth Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week.
Reed earned the nod after a three-steal, two-block game Feb. 22 against Stevenson. The three steals were a career best while having two blocks for the fifth time this season. She also had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in the game.
Reed finished second on the team with 21 blocks and had 16 steals for the Warriors, who finished 15-11, 8-8 in the MAC Commonwealth after Monday’s 64-55 loss to Stevenson in the conference playoffs.
Reed played in 24 games, starting six, was fifth in scoring (5.2 points per game), shot 50.5% (46 for 91) from the field and 72.7% (32 for 44) from the foul line and averaged 3.7 rebounds per game. Her high game was 16 points in a 92-88 loss in overtime to Albright Jan. 8.
Gage Mandrell (Manheim Township)
The freshman was named the Washington swim team’s representative on the Centennial Conference All-Sportsmanship Team.
Each conference member institution was permitted to nominate one student-athlete who exemplifies the best in sportsmanship. Nominations were submitted by the head coaches.
Mandrell was named Shoreman of the Week twice this season. He had Washington’s top times this season in the 200 free (1:43.92), 500 free (4:42.25), 1,000 free (9:58.27), 1,650 free (16:37.04). and 100 breast (1:00.18).
He was part of the 400 freestyle relay team (3:11.25) that finished fourth, and the 200 medley relay (1:36.29), 400 medley relay (3:28.95) and 800 free relay (6:59.71) teams that finished fifth at the conference championships. He was sixth in the 1,650 (16:37.04).