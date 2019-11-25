Kyle May, a Cedar Crest graduate who was born in Lancaster, scored a goal for Penn State men's soccer during a 3-2 overtime loss to Providence Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Division I Tournament.
May, who started at midflield, netted the goal — his second of the season — in the 54th minute to give the Nittany Lions a 2-0 lead.
NITTANY LIONS GO UP 2-0!#NCAASoccer | @PennStateMSOC pic.twitter.com/QEvaAYj7LS— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 24, 2019
Providence rallied, tying the game in the 86th minute to send the game to overtime before Trevor Davock's golden goal in the 95th minute.
Penn State's season ended with a 12-4-3 record. May appeared in 18 games as a freshman with seven starts. Sunday's goal was his second of the season.
In other Division I men's soccer games
Georgetown junior Sean O'Hearn (Hempfield) started on the back line in the Hoyas' 5-0 second-round win over Pittsburgh Sunday. Pitt senior Braden Kline (Manheim Township) started at midfield for the Panthers. With the win, Georgetown advanced to a Sweet 16 matchup with Louisville scheduled for Sunday at noon.
In Division II
Cedarville back Brett Diller (Lancaster Mennonite) recorded a shot on goal as the Yellow Jackets fell to Ballarmine in penalty kicks, 0-0(4-3) Saturday. Diller started three games for Cedarville as a freshman.
In Division III
Messiah's Ben Lefever (Lancaster Mennonite) scored a goal in the Falcons' 3-2 overtime loss to Rensselaer in the Sweet 16 Saturday. Lefever, who started 22 games at midfield, finished the season with seven goals and three assists. Goalkeeper Nate Flanders (Lancaster Mennonite) made three saves for Messiah.