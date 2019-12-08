The College Football Playoff committee’s work is done for another year.

Observations:

This was not a good year for fans of an eight-team playoff.

The move to eight will happen eventually, of course. It won’t happen based on this season, which has been more of an argument for a three-team round robin than for a bigger field.

LSU, Ohio and Clemson have been the sport’s three best teams this year, and it hasn’t been close. Once Utah flopped against Oregon for the Pac-12 title and Oklahoma won the Big 12, the Sooners were a no-brainer for the final spot.

Over the six seasons of the playoff, the committee has done a much better job that I thought possible. But my kid, who literally doesn’t know what a first down is, could’ve handled it this year.

Here’s an interesting poser: What if Oregon had opened its season with the customary non-conference cannon fodder instead of Auburn?

Here’s an uninteresting poser: What if it was an eight-team tournament, and we’d spent the past week arguing the merits of an underwhelming mash of Utah-Baylor-Oregon-Wisconsin-Florida?

Ugh. Distinctions without differences.

LSU #1, over Ohio State, is incorrect (by a whisker). This is a close enough call than I’m not ripping the committee over it. But I still believe the Buckeyes were the best team in the country for every snap of the season.

I was prepared to defend LSU at #1 given a decisive victory over Georgia Saturday, but the Bulldogs seem so dysfunctional offensively, I’m not sure they’re a top 15 team at this moment.

The average of 58 metric rankings compiled by Dan Massey has Ohio State No. 1, and 47 of the 58 have Ohio State No. 1. So does ESPN’s Football Power Index and Dan Connelly’s S&P-plus.

Are LSU’s five best wins (Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and 7-5, 30-something-ranked Texas A&M), really better than Ohio State’s five best (Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan, and No. 21 Cincinnati)?

LSU’s are more name-brandish, and arguably seemed better at the time, but right now? No, they’re not.

Wisconsin to the Rose Bowl, over Penn State, is correct (by a whisker). Penn State is No. 7 and Wisconsin No. 8 in the Massey average, but the difference is tiny; 29 of the 58 metrics have the Badgers ranked higher and one has them tied. Penn State’s mean rank is 9.58, Wisconsin’s 9.70.

Connelly’s S&P+ favors Penn State, but his Resume S&P (“Actual performance, in terms of average scoring margin, against your schedule versus what SP+ projects the average top-five team would produce.”) favors Wisconsin.

Wisconsin hammered Michigan, which Penn State barely beat at home. Wisconsin handled Minnesota in Minneapolis. Minnesota beat Penn State in Minneapolis.

Unless you believe fumbling - and, in particular, recovering fumbles - are repeatable skills decisive in this discussion, Wisconsin didn’t play worse in its abysmal loss to Illinois than Penn State did in its abysmal win over Rutgers.

Really looking forward to reader reaction to that last point.