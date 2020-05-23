A month ago, the website The Stadium published a survey of the athletic directors of the 130 colleges that play FBS football. Ninety-nine percent said they believed college football would be played in 2020.

"Our intention is not only that the season starts on time, (but) that we play a full season,’’ Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said last week.

"That includes non-conference games. That includes bowls, the postseason.’’

“That is theoretically possible,’’ Gil Fried acknowledged over the phone Thursday. “But there’s an old saying: The devil is in the details.’’

Fried is a professor at the University of New Haven, and is considered one of the world’s foremost experts on the business of sports, stadium safety and risk management.

He spent a half-hour on the phone Thursday enumerating the devilish.

How much testing and retesting of players would be involved? Would doing the testing pull resources away from where they’re needed most?

Who would be allowed in the stadium? TV people and other media?

(Speaking for myself here, covering a Penn State football game involves 10-12 hours of the most blatant violations of social distancing imaginable.)

How would over 100 football players dress for a game? Have their ankles taped? Would they use the locker room in shifts? If so, how long before kickoff would the process have to start?

How dangerous would the actual playing of the game be? We’re talking about saliva, blood and very close, very violent contact.

Postgame: Would the players have to shower in shifts? Would they have to wait in a long line, each player 6 feet from the next, to have a trainer look at injuries or even minor nicks?

And if we’re allowing fans in, even a tiny percentage of a regular crowd, multiply all of the above headaches by who knows how much.

Even with no spectators, imagine Penn State is playing a big game at Beaver Stadium. Wouldn’t some students and fans flaunt social distancing to try to congregate outside the stadium and/or in State College bars? How many security guards and other personnel would have to be hired to break all that up?

And then there’s THE question: What if, in the middle of the season, a player tests positive for COVID-19?

In the mass discussion, this is all pitted against a routine assumption that no football would mean financial Armageddon for college sports.

Indeed, some Division One schools have dropped sports since the pandemic began. Celebrity coaches like Jim Boeheim and Bill Self and Les Miles and P.J. Fleck have taken pay cuts. James Franklin has said, with no details disclosed, that he is making a financial gift to Penn State.

In the last period for which figures are available, fiscal 2018-19, Penn State made a “profit’’ of $54.26 million on revenues of $105 million, $37 million in ticket sales, $41 million in media rights, or, essentially, TV money.

The case that only football games can save us from Armageddon seems to be based on the assumption that without them, the $41 million drops to, or very close to, zero.

That strikes me as highly dubious. The Big Ten has partnerships with ESPN and Fox, which in Fox’s case includes co-ownership of the Big Ten Network. Why would these entities not want to help each other through this?

Most schools are not like Penn State, of course. But the football Power Five are more like each other than they are like the other hundreds of other schools that play intercollegiate sports.

This could accelerate the Power Five’s separation from the pack.

“If you are a large public university, this is not going to be a death knell,’’ Fried said.

Fried referenced the ancient Roman poet Juvenal’s idea of “bread and circuses’’ or “superficial appeasement.’’

The idea, Fried said, was, “that if you gave the people their games, and you kept them fed, they would never revolt.’’

So we are left with what we always are, when debating the supposed structural and financial immorality of college football. It is only secondarily about money. It is primarily about how badly people want to win, and how addicted they are to being entertained.

The devil is always on the demand side.