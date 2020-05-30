“If there is no on-campus instruction, then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least at Michigan,’’ Michigan’s president, Mark Schissel, told the Wall Street Journal last week.

Schissel, who is an immunologist, also expressed, “some degree of doubt as to whether there will be college athletics (anywhere), at least in the fall.’’

Despite that, college football players will begin returning to campus this week, with the NCAA having signed off on voluntary on-campus workouts beginning Monday (June 1).

When that news came last month, the assumption, given the obsessive nature of the sport’s coaches, players and fans, was that football facilities would be open for business at about 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Indeed, Penn State senior safety Lamont Wade said last week, “I wanted to play yesterday.’’

But no college we’re aware of has announced workouts will begin before June 8, the date Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and others have mentioned. Other Power Five football schools, like North Carolina and Arizona, will begin workouts June 15.

In many cases, athletes will be back on campus Monday, but will undergo a period of testing and orientation to the New Normal before actual training begins.

Penn State, surprisingly, hasn’t announced a timetable. Coach James Franklin said in a May 6 interview that most players, “are going to want to run back.

“There’s also going to be 10%, maybe a little higher or maybe a little lower, that aren’t comfortable coming back or their families aren’t comfortable with them coming back,’’ he added.

“That’s fine. If you’re not comfortable coming back and you want to stay at home, then we’re supportive.”

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta went a step further last week, saying that, “If a student-athlete chooses not to return, they will remain in good standing with their team.

“If they felt they couldn’t compete or train because of this COVID-19 virus, they would not lose their status or their scholarship.’’

Among the big-ticket entities in American team sports, college football and basketball are unique in many ways, but one in particular that the pandemic drives home.

Players in the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, obviously, are getting paid. They have a stake in their sports’ revenue and union representation. They are negotiating the terms of their return to practice and play.

College football players aren’t and don’t. The adults in the room thus have a giant responsibility for the players’ welfare, always but especially now. Many of them, it should be said, are sounding like they get that.

In a conference among college administrators last week, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby called college campuses “petri dishes.’’

“It isn’t a matter of when we’re going to have outbreaks,’’ he said. “It’s a matter of how big they are and how we go about triaging.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, speaking from the heart on football-crazed SEC country, did a half-an-hour with his team’s beat media last week and talked about nothing else.

“I promise you, some of our players are going to feel like they’re not vulnerable because of what they’ve heard, because they think they have superpowers,’’ Smart said.

“The worst thing we can do as coaches or administrators is to feel like we have to do this in order to survive financially and make a decision that is costly to some, even one student-athlete.’’

Smart said he believes there can be a college football season, perhaps even with fans in the stands in some form, but promised that, “that will be based on the scientists, not on financial people.’’

That’s what they should say. More importantly, it’s what they should do, and nothing should be watched more closely in the coming months.

But there are 130 FBS football schools, over 300 Division One basketball schools. Not all the adults in the room can be supervised.