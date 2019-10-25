Warwick's 1-2 punch of Colton Miller and Caleb Schmitz was too much for Penn Manor to handle Friday night.
Miller ran for five touchdowns, while Schmitz scored three times as the Warriors downed the Comets 52-29 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One play in Lititz.
Miller finished the night with 106 yards rushing on 26 carries, only one of which was longer than 10 yards. The longest of his five touchdowns was a 7-yard gallop in the second quarter that put the Warriors up 19-7.
After Penn Manor (1-5 L-L, 3-7 overall) opened the game with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Luke Braas to Kyle Murr, Warwick (4-2, 8-2) scored on its first five possessions of the game and took a 33-7 lead at the break.
Miller had four touchdowns runs in the opening half, while Schmitz hauled in a 13-yard TD pass from Joey McCracken in the opening quarter.
McCracken finished the game completing 18 of 27 passes for 294 yards, as the Warriors rolled up 421 total yards.
Schmitz added a 23-yard touchdown catch late in the game. In between those two scoring catches, Schmitz also picked off Braas' pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.
That pick-6 gave Warwick a 45-7 lead, but the Comets made things interesting by scoring on their next three drives, all of which ended with Braas-to-Josh Gibson touchdown passes.
Penn Manor's last touchdown cut Warwick's lead to 45-29 with 4:18 to play.
With the win, the Warriors will open next week's District Three Class 5A playoffs at home, likely as the No. 5 seed, against an opponent to be determined. The final power rankings will be calculated over the weekend and the official bracket will be released Monday.