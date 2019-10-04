With Manheim Central protecting a 20-14 lead late in the fourth quarter at Lampeter-Strasburg Friday, the Barons' Colby Wagner took the ball and ducked into the pile of bodies in front of him. Moments later, the 5-foot, 11-inch, 175-pound senior broke through the other side of the pile and charged into the end zone 26 yards later.
Wagner tacked on another rushing touchdown on the next possession. He reached the end zone four times in total, leading the Barons to a 33-14 victory in a tight, grinding clash between the two Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two front-runners on a brisk October evening.
"That game was a heck of a lot closer than the score indicates," said Dave Hahn, Manheim Central's coach.
Hahn's Barons (3-0 Section Three, 5-2 overall) were flustered early by the Lampeter-Strasburg defense, which forced two first-quarter fumbles and held Manheim Central scoreless through the first 12 minutes of play.
"They just compete," Hahn said of the Pioneers. "They compete for the ball. They compete against everybody. They compete every down. They were awesome."
Lampeter-Srrasburg defense is showing its strength early. Christian Garver chases down Manheim Central's Colby Wagner for a third-down stop. Pioneers get the ball back midway through a scoreless q1. #LNPFootball pic.twitter.com/hq5X2a1Af2— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 4, 2019
Wagner helped the Barons break through with a 64-yard reception from quarterback Evan Simon (14/32, 222 yards, 1 touchdown) to start the second quarter. Lampeter-Strasburg's Jake Kopelman stopped him 5 yards short of the goal line, but Wagner finished the drive on the next play, taking a hand-off to the end zone for the game's first score.
"We needed Colby to get the ball in his hands," Hahn said, "and do some damage."
Wagner finished the night with 89 yards on 14 carries, and seven catches for 152 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown reception to open the fourth quarter. With Manheim Central up 7-0 and time winding down in the second quarter, Wagner darted toward the goal line. Kopelman, again, stopped him short, and the Pioneers held the line for two more downs. On fourth down, with five seconds left in the half, Simon broke through, and the Barons took a 14-0 lead into the break.
TOUCHDOWN, Manheim Central. After two Lampeter-Strasburg stops on the 1, Evan Simon punches it in. Extra point gives the Barons a 14-0 lead with 5 seconds left in Q2. #LNPFootball pic.twitter.com/Tor23MfYFk— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 5, 2019
"That was huge," Hahn said. "A seven-point lead at half, and they were getting the ball (to start the third quarter). That would've made me very uncomfortable."
The Pioneers (2-1, 5-2), continued to pile up the pressure defensively, and quarterback Conner Nolt (8/27, 159 yards, 2 interceptions) connected with Ian Herr for a 46-yard touchdown pass and Austin Stoltzfus for a 62-yard score. But the Barons didn't buckle defensively, and they got the push up front to spring Wagner late to seal the game.
"Our defense came ready to play and gave us a great chance to win. Short fields in the first quarter," said Lampeter-Strasburg coach John Manion. "We didn't execute. They did a good job keeping us out of the end zone. It was like one play every set of downs that killed us."