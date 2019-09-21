Manheim Central senior Colby Wagner showed the same form Friday night that he did in the District Three 5A final against Cocalico last November.
In that game, Wagner hauled in five catches for 218 yards and three touchdowns as the Barons beat the Eagles to repeat as district champs.
This time, in Manheim Central's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two opener at Elizabethtown, all he did was grab 15 receptions from senior quarterback Evan Simon for 233 yards and a TD, in addition to carrying the ball two times for 16 yards and a score, as the Barons pulled away from the Bears to win 54-6.
“I love getting the ball, Evan just throws it right on the spot," Wagner said.
Simon was doing that plenty against the Bears’ defense, throwing for a season-high 356 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 73 yards and a score, leading a Manheim Central offense that gained 547 total yards.
Of course, the Barons also benefited from a defensive effort that limited the Bears to minus-25 rushing yards. Controlling the line of scrimmage, Manheim Central sacked Elizabethtown freshman QB Josh Rudy four times in the first half, and provided excellent field position for the offense time after time.
Manheim Central scored on its first two possessions — first on a Simon-to-Wagner 14-yard TD connection and then on a 1-yard run by Jake Harbach (8-33 rushing, 2 TDs) — to take a 14-0 lead after one and then never looked back.
In all, the Barons scored on six of their eight first-half possessions and opened up a commanding 37-6 advantage at the half. Ben Wagner had two interceptions, one from Rudy in the first half and then sophomore QB Patrick Gilhool in the second, and defensive end Tyler Hartl recovered a fumble.
After Colby Wagner scored on a 10-yard run with 2:34 elapsed in the second quarter, Logan Shull kicked a 29-yard field goal to make it 20-0. The Barons were then driving when senior Cole Hitz intercepted Simon and returned the ball 63 yards to the Barons' 15. Four plays later, senior running back Leon Allen got the Bears on the scoreboard with a 1-yard TD run, cutting Manheim Central's lead to 23-6.
But Simon's 2-yard run and Harbach's 56-yard TD catch-and-run on a screen pass sent the Barons into the half with a 31-point lead.
Harbach scored his second TD of the night in the third quarter on a 2-yard run, and Shull split the uprights for his second field goal, this time a 36-yarder.
Sophomore QB Judd Novak ran for a 17-yard TD in the fourth to complete the scoring for the Barons.
Gilhool, after missing last week's game against Cocalico with an injury, played in the second half Friday night and finished 6-of-13 for 40 yards. Rudy was 6 of 11 for 81 yards in the opening half.
Key statistic
Simon finished 24 of 34 through the air for 356 yards with two TDs and one interception. Even with Colby Wagner's big receiving night, Simon and Novak aired the ball out to seven different receivers.
Quotable
“(The win) means a lot, just to get us back on track,” Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn said. “We got a lot of guys in and we spread the ball around big time to a lot of receivers. It's just a confidence-builder to get us back on track. We needed that. We played two really good teams, you can't take anything away from them. But we needed this game.”
Up next
Manheim Central hosts Cocalico next Friday aiming to improve to 2-0 Section Two, while Elizabethtown will host Solanco looking for its first league win.