This is not the way Brock Gingrich and Noah Palm wanted their senior years to end.

Not stuck at home, finishing up their school work online. Not relegated to lifting weights in the basement and taking the occasional jog to stay fit. And certainly not fighting a coronavirus pandemic that has forced school closures and the end of the spring sports season — before it really even got started.

This was supposed to be the spring of all springs for Cocalico’s dynamic duo. Gingrich was set to wrap up his final season as a thrower for Cocalico’s track and field team, with visions of league, district and state medals on his front burner. Palm was set to run the sprints and throw the javelin, putting a bow on his jaw-dropping four-year career in Eagles’ uniforms.

And the big capper: Gingrich and Palm were slated to play in the prestigious Big 33 football game on Memorial Day weekend, as the first two players in Cocalico gridiron history to be invited to play in the state’s ultimate football showcase.

Alas, because of the spread of COVID-19, the Big 33 game was canceled this week, meaning no final prep football game on the big stage for Gingrich or Palm.

“Really disheartening and a huge bummer,” Gingrich said. “To get to play in that game was a dream come true. It was the best way to top off a great senior year. I was super, super, super blessed to have that opportunity. Track getting canceled also hit home, too. I wish I had track and the Big 33 to finish the school year out right.”

It’s already been a fantastic school year for the Eagles’ classmates. Gingrich and Palm were linchpins in Cocalico’s run to the District Three Class 5A football championship last fall. Both were all-state selections, and Palm was named Pennsylvania’s Class 5A Player of the Year.

“I was pretty bummed out when I heard about the Big 33, and it stinks knowing that my senior year is kind of done for,” Palm said. “But there’s really nothing we can do about it. I kind of had a feeling it was coming to this, because they closed the schools and stopped playing all the sports.”

Later this summer, Gingrich will head to the University of Delaware and Palm will be off to the University of New Hampshire, where they will continue their football careers. Unfortunately, they will not have the Big 33 game under their belts.

“It was a very big honor to get picked to play,” Palm said. “I was going to get to play with Brock one more game, and it would have sealed the deal for my high school football career. I know I worked really hard to get to that point, and I was able to make it happen. So I still look at it as a big accomplishment to be picked for that game.”

“I’m very grateful to the Big 33 committee, because they could have very easily canceled the game from the start,” Gingrich added. “But they kept giving it an opportunity for us to play. They were very professional about it, and I appreciate them and how they handled the whole situation.”

