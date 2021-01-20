A pretty light night in L-L League girls basketball circles on Tuesday with just five games — all head-to-head section battles, so those standings got a facelift.

Here’s a roundup, plus some news and notes sprinkled in there …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 45, Penn Manor 27 — After a setback against section leader Hempfield last week, the Falcons needed a bounce-back performance, and they got one. Reese Glover matched her season-high with 16 points, and Cedar Crest opened up a comfy 27-11 lead at the half and cruised past the host Comets (1-2 league, 2-3 overall). The Falcons (2-1, 2-1) were itching to get back on the floor after their nonleague game against Red Lion last Saturday was canceled. Lily Sugra scored 12 points for Penn Manor, including 10-for-14 at the foul line.

SECTION 3

Cocalico 47, Solanco 37 — A changing of the guard, perhaps, in Section 3? Hannah Custer continued her torrid start with 14 points, Izzy Mack chipped in with 10 points, and the Eagles grabbed a 23-17 lead at the break and KO’d the host Golden Mules — the back-to-back reigning section champs. Cocalico (2-0, 4-0) remained in a first-place tie with Lampeter-Strasburg; the Pioneers (3-0, 4-0) will welcome the Eagles for a first-place showdown on Thursday. Paige Phillips drilled three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 15 points for Solanco, which is still searching for its first win this season (0-2, 0-4).

SECTION 4

Elco 39, Northern Lebanon 26 — In a good, old-fashioned Lebanon County backyard scrap, Amanda Smith scored 12 points, and the Raiders (2-1, 4-1) broke open a close game with a 13-point third-quarter run to top the host Vikings. It was Elco’s fourth victory in a row. Ashlyn Messinger bucketed 10 points for Northern Lebanon (0-2, 1-2).

SECTION 5

Columbia 67, Octorara 16 — The Crimson Tide put four players in double-digits, and Columbia (1-1, 2-1) opened the game on a 23-4 tear and never looked back. Brie Droege (19 points), Morgan Bigler (15 points), Brooke Droege (12 points) and Jada Dyson (10 points) paced the Tide, which closed the game on a 27-5 blitz to top the host Braves. Ja’syah James and Anahi Castillo popped in 8 points apiece for Octorara (0-2, 0-3).

Also Tuesday, Manheim Central welcomed Garden Spot for a Section 3 showdown, and Barons’ sophomore standout Maddie Knier had a big, big night. Here’s the game story, plus some VIDEO …

NOTABLES: Lebanon is the latest team hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The Cedars are in a 10-day shutdown, and their Section 2 game Tuesday vs. first-place Elizabethtown was PPD. … Conestoga Valley is also in shutdown mode; the Buckskins’ game on Wednesday vs. Warwick is off. The Warriors’ game on Friday vs. Lebanon is also PPD, so Warwick will do more practicing than playing this week. The Warriors will return to the court Saturday for a nonleague tilt vs. backyard rival Cocalico at 1:30 p.m. in Lititz. We’ll have LNP coverage from that game. … CV, which has only played one game to date, will return Jan. 25 at the earliest. … Pequea Valley is finally ready to go; the Braves have yet to play a game this season, but they’re slated to tip-off Wednesday at home vs. Columbia, which is humming right along after dispatching Octorara on Tuesday. The Droege twins? Yeah, they’ve lived up to the hype: Brie (18.7) and Brooke (11.3) have scored in double-digits in all three of the Tide’s games. … Wednesday’s Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster Mennonite showdown is a matchup of the last two Section 5 champs, and the Blazers are feeling antsy after giving up a late lead in a tough 55-50 nonleague setback at L-S on Monday. Mennonite turns around and gets Pequea Valley on Friday in Kinzers; PV isn’t messing around: The Braves are playing Wednesday (Columbia), Thursday (at Annville-Cleona) and Friday, as they finally set sail on their season — one year after reaching the L-L League finals for the first time in program history. We’ll have LNP coverage from LM at PV on Friday. … Never any love lost when Hempfield and Manheim Township knock heads, and the first-place Black Knights (3-0, 3-2) and the Blue Streaks (1-1, 2-1) will tangle Wednesday in Neffsville. Hempfield will put its 17-game league winning streak on the line. ... Our LNP|LancasterOnline L-L League basketball roundtable show returns to our Facebook Live page Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Solanco skipper Chad McDowell will join us. Stay tuned.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Hempfield at Manheim Township, 8 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Tulpehocken at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

