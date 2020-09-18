It was the new norm Friday night for Cocalico.

There was a new coach on the sidelines in Bryan Strohl. There was also a new quarterback behind center in Carson Nash, and the stands, due to COVID-19 restrictions, had a limited amount of socially distancing parents.

What wasn’t new, was the fact Cocalico looked like the team of old. As in the defending District Three Class 5A champions.

Sure, it took a few minutes to shake off the jitters from a month’s wait to see if there would even be Friday Night Lights. Yet, when it was all said and done, the Eagles showed their mettle and cruised to a 49-21 win over Garden Spot.

Early on, Garden Spot didn’t seem like the break in action affected it.

Following Cocalico’s first score, a the Spartans wasted no time and opened the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run by John Dykie. It would be the only score of the night for the Spartans, until late in the fourth quarter when Dykie, on another 3-yard run, and Jesse Martin, on a 71-yard spurt, would find the end zone.

Anthony Bourassa led the way for the Eagles with two scores.

Turning point

It came with 10:14 remaining in the second quarter. With the Eagles struggling to get things rolling, Strohl called a timeout. What he said must have been extremely motivating as the very next play Steven Flinton went deep and found the end zone on a 79-yard play from Nash.

Star of the game

Without a doubt it was Flinton and his big plays.

In tune

The game itself was pushed back to 7:30. With socially distancing in place and state mandates on fans, the school district allowed time for not only the band to perform, but also so that band parents could watch then clear the area safely before others were allowed into the stadium.

Next up

The Eagles are back home and host Manheim Central on Sept. 25, in one of the most highly anticipated rematches from last season, as the Barons edged Cocalico 45-43 in a thriller. Garden Spot looks to notch that first win as they host Pequea Valley on Sept. 25, in a 7 p.m. contest.