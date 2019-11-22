After so many close calls, so many runner-up finishes and silver medals, Cocalico finally got over the hump on Friday night.
With authority.
Noah Palm rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns, Ronald Zahm had a pair of short TD runs, the Eagles feasted on three turnovers, and Cocalico crunched Cedar Cliff 45-7 in the District Three Class 5A football championship game in Denver.
Top-seeded Cocalico (11-2) scored on the second play from scrimmage, and had a 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game. The Eagles held the second-seeded Colts to just 42 rushing yards and 134 yards in all, and triggered the mercy rule with a dominating 38-0 first-half performance.
“Huge,” said Zahm, who helped Cocalico churn out 301 rushing yards. “We knew we were going to come out swinging and we knew we were going to come out throwing punches. We did exactly what we said we were going to do.”
Steven Flinton's 59-yard TD run less than a minute into the game put Cocalico up 7-0. And after Cody Shay's interception set up Palm's 1-yard QB sneak, it was 14-0 and the rout was on.
“This means everything,” Cocalico senior Brock Gingrich said. “It was great to get that momentum right away, and we made them come and get us.”
Cedar Cliff (10-3) never threatened.
Cocalico, which will take on District One champ Cheltenham in a state semifinal game next weekend at a site and time to be announced, earned its third district championship, and first since 1994. The Eagles fell to Manheim Central in last year's district title game, and have had eight other setbacks in district finals.
“So many years we've been the bridesmaids,” Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich said. “Even in our section, with Manheim Central. To finally get a district championship … I'm just so proud and humbled to be their coach.”
Cocalico had a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, after Palm zoomed 26 yards for another score. Later, Alex Mellinger booted a 31-yard field goal and it was 24-0. Zahm's 2-yard run made it 31-0. And Zahm added another 2-yard TD run with eight seconds to go in the half after Carson Nash forced a fumble and Palm scooped it up for the Eagles.
Palm iced it in the third quarter with a 34-yard TD scamper. Cedar Cliff, which also fell to Cocalico in an August nonleague game, snapped the shutout with 9:25 to go in regulation when Jaheim Morris darted for an 8-yard TD run.
Morris, a 2,300-yard rusher coming into the game, was held to 45 yards on 18 carries as Cocalico's defense rose to the occasion, jarring away two fumbles, picking off a pass and forcing four punts.
“It's indescribable,” Zahm said. “With only eight seniors, we were underdogs the whole season. Nobody expected us to be here right now. But we made it. We've always believed in ourselves, since Week One — even if nobody else did. All the players and all the coaches believed.”
After Cocalico received the gold championship trophy, the players and coaches boarded school buses and were escorted around the greater Denver area for a lights-flashing, siren-blowing victory parade.
“I've always been a big believer in community, and that this is more than us,” Dave Gingrich said. “When you lose, you feel like you've let your whole community down. When you win, there's nothing better. So this is special to me because we've given our community — which has supported us for so long — something to cheer about.”