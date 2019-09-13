When Noah Palm is on, Cocalico is already pretty tough to stop. When the players around him play to his level, the Eagles are nearly unstoppable.
Elizabethtown ran into that buzzsaw Friday night in Denver, falling 49-12 in a dominant display from the Eagles, who are now 4-0 to start the season. The win in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two opener also sets up a crossover showdown with Section One power Manheim Township next week.
On Friday, Cocalico had five different players, including Palm, find the end zone.
The Eagles began the game with a bang. Faced with a fourth-and-long at Elizabethtown’s 30, Palm found Ronald Zahm for a first down, setting up a 10-yard touchdown run for Cody Shay (12 carries, 101 yards). The next drive went similarly, as Palm connected with Zahm for 39 yards to set up another Shay score, this time from 7 yards out.
Zahm (3 carries, 76 yards; 2 catches, 59 yards) took an inside jet sweep 69 yards to the house on the next drive, followed by a 10-yard TD run from Palm (4 for 9, 78 yards; 7 carries, 81 yards) early in the second and a 15-yard TD run from Steven Flinton (3 carries, 57 yards) later in the half. Flinton and Jacob Kohl scored on a 96-yard kick return and a 19-yard run, respectively, in the second half.
The Bears (2-2) struggled offensively, not gaining a first down until late in the second quarter. Sophomore QB Pat Gilhool was out with a concussion he sustained last week; he’s looking to return next Friday vs. Manheim Central.
Freshman backup Josh Rudy (5 for 12, 183 yards) was able to find Cole Rice for an 86-yard TD bomb in the third, however. Rice (4 carries, 12 yards; 3 catches, 168 yards) would score on a 10-yard jet sweep late in the fourth as well.