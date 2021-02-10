It was a pretty light night on the L-L League girls basketball schedule on Wednesday with just four games … three crossover tilts and a nonleague matchup. Here’s the roundup, with some notables …

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Cocalico 46, Donegal 32 — The host Indians were back on the court for the first time since Jan. 25, but they ran into a red-hot Eagles’ club. Hannah Custer popped in 16 points, Izzy Mack drilled three 3-pointers and added 14 points, and the outright Section 3 leaders KO’d Donegal. Mack has been a trey machine; she has 12 3’s in the last four games and a league-leading 25 triples in all. Cocalico (11-1) used a 21-8 second-quarter spree to grab a 28-14 halftime cushion, and the Eagles won their seventh game in a row. Rylee Smith and Catie Weber scored 7 points apiece for the Indians (0-7).

Manheim Central 48, Northern Lebanon 42 — The Barons took a road trip up 72 North and held off the Vikings. Maddie Knier (15 points) and Rachel Nolt (season-high 14 points) led the scoring brigade, and Central (9-5) had an 18-point fourth-quarter blitz to stop NL (4-6). Ashlyn Messinger bucketed a career-high 18 points and Rachel Papson chipped in with 11 points for the Vikings, who were within 30-28 at the break before the Barons opened up some more breathing room in the fourth quarter.

Elco 48, Garden Spot 34 — Amanda Smith popped in 15 points — giving her 813 in her career — Ashley Yoh chipped in with 14 points, and the host Raiders zoomed out to a 28-10 lead at the break and eased past the Spartans. Elco (9-4) is now 5-1 in its last six games. Erin Gonzalez scored 15 points to lead Garden Spot (0-10).

NONLEAGUE

Solanco 63, York 38 — Have a night, Paige Phillips. The Golden Mules’ senior sniper rained down seven 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 29 points, and host Solanco (5-8) bolted to a 30-12 halftime lead and never looked back. Phillips’ seven 3’s are the most by any L-L League player in a game this season. Jade Eshelman (12 points) and Sammi Jackson (career-high 11 points) also pitched in for the Mules, who had a 20-point fourth-quarter outburst to clinch their win.

* There could be a section-clincher on Thursday; Lancaster Mennonite (8-0 league) has sewed up no worse than a share for a tie in the Section 5 hunt. If the Blazers take care of business at Lancaster Country Day, they get the banner outright.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Ephrata at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

McCaskey at Lebanon. 7:30 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown, 8 p.m.

Warwick at Manheim Township, 8 p.m.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

