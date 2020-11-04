GREENCASTLE — Perhaps if one of the first-half shots could have found the back of the net, Cocalico would have celebrated a District Three Class 3A girls soccer victory, instead of the end of a terrific season.

Unfortunately, the No. 7 Eagles were held scoreless in the opening half, as was host Greencastle-Antrim.

However, when the unbeaten Blue Devils scored early in the second half, it put Cocalico’s campaign on the brink — and Greencastle added a second marker to win 2-0.

The second-seeded Blue Devils will face Lampeter-Strasburg, a 1-0 overtime victor over Gettysburg, in Saturday’s district semifinal. The Eagles season closed with a 10-3-1 record.

Cocalico had its chances during the first half, but Greencastle goalkeeper Sydra Royer was aggressive all game, consistently charging out of her crease to thwart the attack.

“We had a few moments where we did some nice work in the midfield and that allowed us to open some things up,” Eagles coach Dan Hogan said. “Credit to them they defended us pretty well and their goalkeeper was active off her line. It was tough for us to do the things that we normally do pretty well.”

The Blue Devils (15-0) opened the scoring a little more than three minutes after the intermission when Courtney Andruczk scored.

A short while later, Royer slid out to stop Cocalico senior Kaia Martz on a breakaway and the rebound was cleared.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Greencastle then executed a perfect corner with Mia Libby heading home a Sayge Wilhide feed for a two-goal margin.

Afterward, Hogan saluted his 14 seniors.

“They’ve been a special group. I coached a soccer camp, so I’ve known a lot of them since they were 5 years old,” he said. “It’s tough to see it end. I could have kept coaching for a couple more weeks.”

Lampeter-Strasburg 1, Gettysburg 0 (2OT): At Gettysburg, after a scramble in front of the Gettysburg goal Wednesday night, Molly Bucher notched the game-winning score with just four seconds left in the period. Ashlynn Keys ws credited with the assist as the sixth-seeded Pioneers earned the upset and a semifinal meeting with Greencastle-Antrim.

L-S outshot previously undefeated Gettysburg, the third seed, 10-1 through regulation.

Elco 1, Conrad Weiser 0: At Myerstown, Carsyn Boyer scored 23 minutes before intermission and the Raiders made the score stand for the quarterfinal win.

They will host Mechanicsburg, a 4-0 winnner over Daniel Boone, in Saturday’s semifinals at a time to be announced.