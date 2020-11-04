GREENCASTLE — Perhaps if one of the first-half shots could have found the back of the net, Cocalico would have celebrated a District Three Class 3A girls soccer victory, instead of the end of a terrific season.

Unfortunately, the No. 7 Eagles were held scoreless in the opening half, as was host Greencastle-Antrim.

However, when the unbeaten Blue Devils scored early in the second half, it put Cocalico’s campaign on the brink — and G-A added a second marker to win 2-0.

The second-seeded Blue Devils will face Lampeter-Strasburg, a 1-0 overtime victor over Gettysburg, in Saturday’s district semifinals. The Eagles season closed with a 10-3-1 record.

Cocalico had its chances during the first half, but G-A goalkeeper Sydra Royer was aggressive the entire game, consistently charging out of her crease to thwart the Eagles' attack.

“We had a few moments where we did some nice work in the midfield and that allowed us to open some things up,” Cocalico coach Dan Hogan said. “Credit to them they defended us pretty well and their goalkeeper was active off her line. It was tough for us to do the things that we normally do pretty well.”

The Blue Devils (15-0) opened the scoring a little more than three minutes after the intermission when Courtney Andruczk scored.

A short while later, Royer slid out to stop Cocalico senior Kaia Martz on a breakaway and the rebound was cleared.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

G-A then executed a perfect corner with Mia Libby heading home Sayge Wilhide's feed for a two-goal margin.

Afterward, Hogan saluted his 14 seniors.

“They’ve been a special group. I coached a soccer camp, so I’ve known a lot of them since they were 5 years old,” he said. “It’s tough to see it end. I could have kept coaching for a couple more weeks.”

Also Wednesday:

Lampeter-Strasburg 1, Gettysburg 0 (2OT): At Gettysburg, after a scramble in front of Gettysburg's goal, Molly Bucher notched the game-winning score with just four seconds left. Ashlynn Keys was credited with the assist as the sixth-seeded Pioneers earned the upset and a semifinal meeting with Greencastle-Antrim.

L-S out-shot previously undefeated Gettysburg, the third seed, 10-1 through regulation.

Elco 1, Conrad Weiser 0: At Myerstown, Carsyn Boyer scored 23 minutes before intermission and the Raiders made the score stand for the quarterfinal win.

They will host Mechanicsburg, a 4-0 winner over Daniel Boone, in Saturday’s semifinals at a time to be announced.