1. Welcome to the club, Noah Palm. Cocalico’s senior QB has become just the 10th player in L-L League history — dating back to 1972 — to rush and pass for 1,000-plus yards in the same season. Palm joined the elite list when he passed for 84 yards in the Eagles’ 21-13 win over Warwick in the D3-5A semifinals last Friday; he needed 83 air yards for a grand, and he eclipsed it by a yard to muscle his way into the club. Two players have done it twice — Elco’s Arron Achey and Hempfield’s Sam Kramer — and Palm is the first player to do it since Garden Spot’s Cameron Roth in 2017. Palm will add to his numbers in the D3-5A finale on Friday when Cedar Cliff comes to Denver. Here’s the list …

2003 — Jarryd Moyer, Manheim Central (1,547 pass, 1,006 rush)

2008 — Arron Achey, Elco (1,116 pass, 1,187 rush)

2009 — Arron Achey, Elco (2,026 pass, 1,145 rush)

2009 — Justin Gorman, Manheim Central (2,245 pass, 1,113 rush)

2013 — Mark Pyles, Lebanon (2,518 pass, 1,028 rush)

2014 — Sam Kramer, Hempfield (1,216 pass, 1,015 rush)

2015 — Sam Kramer, Hempfield (1,102 pass, 1,234 rush)

2015 — Bryan Downey, Lancaster Catholic (1,240 pass, 1,024 rush)

2016 — Kody Kegarise, Manheim Central (2,314 pass, 1,610 rush)

2017 — Mark Himmelsbach, Hempfield (1,437 pass, 1,483 rush)

2017 — Cameron Roth, Garden Spot (2,480 pass, 1,035 rush)

2019 — Noah Palm, Cocalico (1,001 pass, 1,316 rush)

BONUS NUGGET: Upon further review, Lancaster Catholic grad Kyle Smith had even more passing yards than what I was previously reporting. I forgot how jaw-droppingly good Smith was, so I went back and thumbed through some numbers, and discovered that he had 8,837 passing yards — not 8,545. Somehow, his playoff numbers from 2008 weren't factored in there. Apologies for that. Smith also finished his amazing Crusaders' career with 123 touchdown throws, also a league record. So three L-L League quarterbacks have thrown for 8,000 yards:

Kyle Smith, Lancaster Catholic — 8,837.

Evan Simon, Manheim Central — 8,078.

Collin Shank, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8,012.

Final answer.

And this: After sifting through more record books, it appears Smith is the only L-L League QB to have a 3,000-yard passing season. He did it in 2008, his junior campaign: Smith had 3,465 yards and 47 TD throws that year. In his senior season, when Smith and the Crusaders won PIAA-2A gold in 2009, he threw for 2,757 yards with 50 TD strikes. ... Warwick junior QB Joey McCracken approached a 3,000-yard air campaign this fall but came up just short, with 2,911.

2. COCALICO VS. CEDAR CLIFF NOTABLES

Cocalico is in the D3 playoffs for the 22nd time, and the Eagles improved to 25-18 after knocking out Warwick 21-13 in the 5A semifinals. … Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich is in his 16th season as the Eagles’ skipper; his teams are 129-59. … Cedar Cliff is in the D3 playoffs for the 15th time, and the Colts are now 12-11 after blanking Exeter 24-0 in the 5A semifinals. … Cocalico has beaten Cedar Cliff in nonleague games the last two seasons, including a 43-14 triumph in Week 2 on a Thursday night at Cedar Cliff earlier this year. This is the first time the Eagles and Colts will clash in the postseason. …. Other than the head-to-head meeting back on Aug. 29, there is one other common opponent: Governor Mifflin. Cocalico beat the Mustangs twice this season, 26-14 in a Week 3 nonleague clash, and 42-14 in the D3 quarterfinals. Coach Colin Gillen and Cedar Cliff clipped Mifflin 18-13 in a nonleague tussle back in Week 1. … Cocalico’s top offensive performers: QB Noah Palm (47-of-73 for 1,001 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INT; 161 carries, 1,316 yards, 30 TDs); RB Ronald Zahm (55 carries, 627 yards, 4 TDs; 28 catches for 664 yards, 8 TDs); RB Steven Flinton (70 carries, 572 yards, 6 TDs); RB Cody Shay (56 carries, 369 yards, 2 TDs); RB Austin Vang (81 carries, 335 yards, 1 TD); TE Trey Griffin (11 catches for 212 yards, 1 TD). … Cedar Cliff’s top offensive performers: QB Gannon McMeans (102-of-199 for 1,350 yards, 14 TDs, 8 INT); RB Jaheim Morris (347 carries, 2,363 yards, 27 TDs); WR Jaheim Reynolds (25 catches for 459 yards, 5 TDs); WR Ashton Gambola (17 catches for 207 yards, 3 TDs).

BONUS NUGGET: Jaheim Morris is having some sort of season toting the rock for Cedar Cliff, with 2,363 yards on 347 workmanlike carries. He torched Cocalico for 213 yards in their nonleague meeting back on Aug. 29, and Morris has had six 200-yard outings (and a pair of 300-yard games) so far this season: 213 vs. Cocalico; 243 vs. Hollidaysburg; 220 vs. Lower Dauphin; 303 vs. Mechanicsburg; 217 vs. Red Land; and 306 vs. New Oxford in the D3-5A quarterfinals. Morris had 198 yards last week vs. Exeter. Tack on 1,905 yards last year, and 344 in his sophomore campaign, and Morris comes into Friday’s showdown against Cocalico with 4,612 career rushing yards for the Colts.

3. LAMPETER-STRASBURG VS. BERKS CATHOLIC NOTABLES

This is L-S’s 14th D3 playoff trip, and the Pioneers are 15-12 after rallying past Bishop McDevitt 30-27 in the 4A semifinals. L-S is in the postseason for the 11th year in a row, and for the 13th time in the last 14 years. … Pioneers’ coach John Manion is in his 22nd season, and his teams are 167-81. … Berks Catholic is in the D3 playoff for the eighth time, and the Saints are 18-3, after topping Milton Hershey 49-18 in the 4A semifinals. … No common opponents between L-S and BC this season. … L-S’s top offensive performers: QB Conner Nolt (84-of-169 for 1,645 yards, 16 TDs, 3 INT); RB Bryan McKim (133 carries, 1,111 yards, 15 TDs); RB Alex Knapp (74 carries, 676 yards, 8 TDs; 24 catches for 410 yards, 3 TDs); WR Austin Stoltzfus (27 catches for 629 yards, 6 TDs); TE Beau Heyser (17 catches for 317 yards, 5 TDs); WR Jacob Kopelman (12 catches for 170 yards, 1 TD). … Berks Catholic’s top offensive performers: QB Bradley Hoffman (34-of-94 for 400 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INT); RB Abdul MacFoy (129 carries, 961 yards, 15 TDs); RB Colby Newton (73 carries, 560 yards, 9 TDs); RB C.J. Carwll (64 carries, 406 yards, 5 TDs); WR Christian Cacchione (15 catches for 248 yards, 4 TDs). … MacFoy is a familiar name in L-L League circles; he transferred out of Wilson and into BC after his sophomore season with the Bulldogs. He’s a shifty runner and also excels in the return game for coach Rick Keeley’s Saints.

