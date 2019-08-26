Cocalico senior standout Noah Palm confirmed he’s still good at football. A cover boy of LNP’s preseason football roundup after putting up impressive numbers as a sophomore and junior starter at QB, the veteran signal-caller continued his dominance in Friday’s season opener.

With credit to the Cocalico offensive line (senior left guard Brock Gingrich, sophomore left tackle Ryan Brubaker, sophomore center Jared Stauffer, junior right tackle Ben Bearinger and senior right guard Austin Sauder), here are the numbers Palm put up in the Eagles’ flexbone offense in Friday’s 42-15 victory over Conrad Weiser: 6-for-7 for 93 yards through the air, 123 rushing yards on only seven carries, with rushing TDs of 14, two, 61 and 35 yards.

A University of New Hampshire commit, Palm also accounted for Cocalico’s fifth TD with a pick-six 34-yard interception return from his safety position.

For his efforts, Palm is LNP’s Week One Football Player of the Week, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce.

Before we move any further, we should give a shout out to other notable efforts from Lancaster-Lebanon League players in last Friday’s games, which includes Warwick junior QB Joey McCracken (17-of-23 for 328 yards with four TD strikes) and senior wideout Caleb Schmitz (five receptions, 118 yards, two TDs), Manheim Central junior kicker Nate Reed (converted field goals of 20, 26, 30 yards), Annville-Cleona junior kicker Mac Plummer (51-yard field goal) and Columbia senior QB Matt McCleary (17-of-29, 213 passing yards, three TDs).

As is the usual custom with the football player of the week, here’s a Q&A conducted with Palm on Monday afternoon.

Your o-line is pretty much brand new alongside returner Brock Gingrich. How would you describe the development of that unit?

A: “They’re never quitting on the play. They need some time to learn a little bit. I can always count on them. And if they make a mistake they own up to it.”

What areas do you take out of Friday’s win that you’re still trying to improve upon?

A: “Just some blocking mistakes. We have to all gang tackle all the time. We took some breaks and didn’t gang tackle on defense. And I made some bad calls, too. And some bad reads. We’ll clean that up and play better.”

Time for some fun questions. You find a genie in a lamp and get three wishes. What are your three wishes?

A: “That’s a tough question, really. ...I have three wishes?”

How about just one wish?

A: “To have a stick-shift car again. My first car was a stick-shift and I loved driving it. The engine blew. It was a 2000 Saturn.”

If you could play one game at a different position other than quarterback or safety, what would it be?

A: “If we were in a passing offense, it would be fun to be a wide receiver. In scout team in practice I’m always messing around at wide receiver.”

Are you superstitious?

A: “I’ve had the same girdle since my freshman year. It’s the thing you wear underneath your game pants that holds the hip pads. There’s holes in it. My mom sewed it up. And I’m like, ‘Mom, you can’t sew it up.’”

What motivates you in life?

A: “Just how competitive I am. Everyone hates to lose in my house. I have two older sisters. So if you lose, you’ll hear about it for awhile. Just like racing up the stairs when we were younger. Anything we do we’re tying to beat each other.”

Coach Dave Gingrich told me to ask you about the one time you broke your arm trying to be a monkey swinging from a tree when you were younger?

A: “I broke my collarbone and punctured a lung in eighth grade. My grandpa, when we was younger he swung on vines that he found. So did my mom. When my grandpa moved to his new house there’s woods in the backyard. He was like, ‘Hey, try to find a vine to swing on.’ So I did the one day. I was swinging on it for awhile. It broke when I was out on the end. I fell 15 or 20 feet.”