Noah Palm had an unforgettable senior season for Cocalico’s football team.

The dual-threat standout helped the Eagles win the District Three Class 5A championship, and he earned Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year honors after becoming just the 10th player in league history to pass and rush for 1,000-plus yards in the same season.

Palm capped his prep career in grand style on Friday, when he was tabbed the 2019 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 5A Player of the Year.

The 6-foot, 200-pound University of New Hampshire recruit was one of eight L-L League standouts to earn Class 5A honors, as football reporters from across the state nominated and then voted for the All-State teams in all six classifications.

Palm, who also pocketed a Lions Club Player of the Year honor and a Mini Max Award from the Maxwell Football Club this season, was also named All-State as an athlete for the second year in a row. And he put a bow on his jaw-dropping Cocalico career by being voted Class 5A Player of the Year.

“Amazing,” said outgoing Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich, who is stepping down from his post after 16 seasons.

“Noah’s leadership really made things happen for us. We’ve never had anything like this in our school before. So to have this accomplishment for Noah … he’s earned everything he’s gotten. He’s such a coachable kid and he’s just worked so, so hard. This is quite an accomplishment.”

Palm’s teammate, Cocalico senior interior lineman Brock Gingrich, was also a repeat All-State selection at offensive line. And Manheim Central senior quarterback Evan Simon, a Rutgers recruit, was also named for the second year in a row for his signal-calling exploits.

Simon’s teammate, Barons’ fleet senior wideout Colby Wagner, also earned an All-State nod after his record-setting, pass-catching season. And four Warwick players, who helped the Warriors win 10 games and reach the D3-5A semifinals, earned All-State honors: Blue-chip junior offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, junior QB Joey McCracken, senior wideout Conor Adams and junior safety Caleb Schmitz were all tabbed.

It was an absolute haul for L-L League players, particularly Palm, who took top honors in Class 5A across the state.

Palm passed for 1,014 yards and nine touchdowns and he rushed for 1,627 yards and 35 scores from his QB spot in Cocalico’s Veer attack. On defense, as a heavy hitting safety, Palm had 109 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, six pass breakups and four interceptions. He accounted for 47 total touchdowns this past season for the Eagles.

Gingrich (6-3, 285) helped Cocalico churn out 4,325 rushing yards, plus 384 yards and 40 points per game, as the Eagles had 11 victories and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1994. Gingrich was named Section Two Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year.

Simon (6-3, 205) clicked on 154 of 270 passes for 2,625 yards with 25 TD throws, and he added 930 yards on the ground and 15 TD keepers. Simon finished his outstanding prep career with 8,078 passing yards, second-most in L-L League history, dating back to 1972.

Wagner (5-11, 175) hauled in 72 catches for 1,409 yards with 12 TD receptions for the Barons, who won their fourth section title in a row. He set a single-season program mark for receiving yards in the process. Wagner was named Section Two Wide Receiver of the Year.

McCracken (6-2, 185) completed 183 of 294 passes for 2,912 yards with 27 TD strikes; Adams (5-11, 170) caught 66 of those receptions for 1,042 yards with eight TD grabs; the punishing 6-8, 270-pound Rucci, who has 20-plus major Division I scholarship offers, helped Warwick crank out 386 yards and 36 points per game; and Schmitz (6-3, 180) had 10 tackles for losses and four interceptions from his safety spot.

Rucci, who was a USA Today All-USA selection, was named Section One Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year, and Adams was tabbed Section One Wide Receiver of the Year, after they helped Warwick make its deepest postseason trip in program history.

Here is the complete 2019 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team …

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Evan Simon, Manheim Central – 6-3, 205 senior

Ian Haynes, Franklin – 6-3, 200 senior

Brayden Long, New Oxford – 6-3, 200 senior

Joey McCracken, Warwick – 6-2, 185 junior

RUNNING BACK

Jaheim Morris, Cedar Cliff – 5-10, 190 senior

Asher Smith, Southern Lehigh – 6-0, 190 senior

Derrick Davis, Gateway – 6-1, 190 junior

Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin – 6-0, 200 sophomore

Kyle Swartz, Northern York – 6-1, 210 senior

Kyle Cichanowsky, West Chester East – 5-10, 180 senior

WIDE RECEIVER

Colby Wagner, Manheim Central – 5-11, 175 senior

David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair – 6-0, 182 junior

Conor Adams, Warwick – 5-11, 170 senior

Alex Javier, Exeter – 6-2, 175 senior

OFFENSIVE LINE

Nolan Rucci, Warwick – 6-8, 270 junior

Michael Carmody, Mars – 6-6, 295 senior

Brock Gingrich, Cocalico – 6-3, 285 senior

Jordan Fernandez, East Stroudsburg South – 6-3, 300 senior

Trey Bernstein, York High – 6-2, 260 senior

ATHLETE

Cardel Pigford, Archbishop Wood – 5-9, 165 junior

Nate Edwards, Cheltenham – 5-9, 185 senior

Josh Casilli, Peters Township – 6-1, 185 senior

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

Dorien Ford, Baldwin – 6-4, 287 junior

Brenden Luffey, Moon – 6-2, 295 senior

Dom D’Alessio, Archbishop Wood – 6-2, 210 senior

Ben Bladel, Moon – 5-10, 215 sophomore

Isaiah Rogers, Academy Park – 6-4, 270 junior

LINEBACKER

Shane Collier, Archbishop Wood – 6-0, 205 junior

Corban Hondru, Peters Township – 6-1, 225 junior

Tim Clifford, West Chester East – 5-10, 175 senior

Tui Faumuina-Brown, Gateway – 6-3, 210 senior

Henzloy McFarlane, Martin Luther King – 6-0, 230 senior

Tucker Knupp, Greater Latrobe – 6-0, 205 junior

DEFENSIVE BACK

Lateef ‘T.J.’ Harris, Cheltenham – 5-10, 180 senior

Tyrell Mims, Martin Luther King – 5-10, 170 senior

Donovan McMillon, Peters Township – 6-2, 185 junior

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick – 6-3, 180 junior

SPECIALIST

Sean Henry, Exeter – 6-1, 200 senior

ATHLETE

Noah Palm, Cocalico – 6-0, 200 senior

Charlie Box, Marple Newtown – 5-9, 170 sophomore

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Noah Palm, ATH, Cocalico

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ryan Nase, Cheltenham

