Noah Palm and Brock Gingrich wrapped up their senior season for Cocalico’s football team a couple of months ago.

But their Eagles’ careers continue to get better and better.

Palm, Cocalico’s electric multi-purpose threat, and Gingrich, the Eagles’ rugged interior lineman, have been named to the Pennsylvania Big 33 Team, which will take on Maryland’s all-stars in the 63rd edition of the game on Memorial Day, May 25, at 2 p.m. at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

Palm and Gingrich — Cocalico’s first Big 33 selections — helped the Eagles win 11 games and capture the District Three Class 5A championship this past fall.

“It’s hard to even put into words what they’ve been able to accomplish this year,” said outgoing Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich, Brock’s dad, who recently stepped down after 16 seasons on the Eagles’ sideline. “So when I first found out about this, I was numb. You never know how this is all going to shake out with the roster, so when I found out that both of them made it, I was very proud and very, very happy for them.”

Palm, a University of New Hampshire recruit, and Gingrich, a University of Delaware commit, were the only two Lancaster-Lebanon League players named to Pennsylvania’s Big 33 Team, which will be coached by Athens skipper Jack Young.

Palm is listed as a defensive back — he was a four-year starter and all-star at safety, as well as quarterback, for Cocalico — and Gingrich is listed as an offensive lineman; he was an all-star guard for the Eagles.

Four other District Three players will join Palm and Gingrich on Pennsylvania’s Big 33 roster, and they are also teammates: Central Dauphin’s Nick Chimienti, a defensive back, and Rams’ classmate Bryce Thoman, an offensive lineman, along with Harrisburg’s Kamere Day, a wide receiver, and Cougars’ classmate Donte Kent, a defensive back.

Bermudian Springs coach Jon DeFoe and Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett will be on Young’s staff.

Pennsylvania’s quarterbacks are Nazareth’s Anthony Harris, a Maine commit, and Coatesville’s Ricky Ortega, a Villanova recruit and 10,000-yard passer. Manheim Central QB Evan Simon was a strong candidate to make the team, but he graduated early and enrolled at Rutgers in January, making him ineligible for the game.

Palm hit the trifecta in all three major state-wide postseason awards; he was tabbed Class 5A Player of the Year — and earned all-state nods — by the Pennsylvania Football Writers, by the Pennsylvania Football News, and by Eastern Pennsylvania Football.

Palm was also named L-L League Section Two Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year, Outstanding Back of the Year and Lions Club Player of the Year after he became just the 10th player in league history to pass (1,014 yards) and rush (1,627 yards) for 1,000-plus yards in the same season, while piling up 109 tackles on defense.

Palm, who accounted for 47 total touchdowns in his senior season, also earned a Mini Max Award from the Maxwell Football Club.

Gingrich, a punishing 6-3, 285-pounder, also earned all-state nods from the Pennsylvania Football Writers, Pennsylvania Football News and Eastern Pennsylvania Football, and he was tabbed L-L League Section Two Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year after helping Cocalico crank out 4,325 rushing yards, plus 385 yards and 40 points a game.

“When I look back, I can’t even fathom how this year has gone — for myself and for these kids,” Dave Gingrich said. “They’ve had a great senior year so far, with what they helped our team accomplish, and with what they’ve accomplished individually.”

