The streak is over.

For the first time since 2016, Manheim Central has dropped a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football game. And it was the Barons’ biggest rival that did the honors.

Anthony Bourassa rushed for 254 yards and a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, and Cocalico, fresh off last year’s District Three Class 5A championship, topped Central 35-19 on Friday night in Denver in the league opener for both teams, snapping the Barons’ 23-game section unbeaten streak.

Cocalico also snapped a six-game losing skid against Central, which KO’d the Eagles in the district playoffs in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Friday night, Cocalico finally got some payback.

Bourassa, who missed most of last season with a broken ankle, continued his torrid start for the Eagles. One week after rushing for 120 yards on just five carries with two touchdowns against Garden Spot, the 5-foot-7, 170-pound junior ran wild against Central.

Bourassa had 180 yards in the first quarter and 200 yards and a pair of scores by halftime; his 75-yard bolt on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage gave Cocalico a quick 7-0 lead. Just five minutes later, Bourassa was in the end zone again, this time from 30 yards out and the Eagles led 14-0 just seven minutes into the game.

Cocalico (1-0 league, 2-0 overall) rushed for 470 yards in all; QB Carson Nash tacked on 118 yards on 18 keepers, and his 31-yard TD dash with 1:11 to play iced the game and snapped the Barons’ streak.

Undaunted, Central (0-1, 1-1) punched back with back-to-back first-half field goals by Logan Shull. His 37-yarder made it 14-3 late in the first quarter. Shull’s 27-yarder made it 14-6; that boot was set up by Larry Marley’s 55-yard run. But the Barons stalled out on third and goal from the 2, and after a penalty, Shull drilled his second field goal of the half.

Marley rushed for 66 yards for Central.

Cocalico stretched its lead to 21-6 right before the half on Nash’s 6-yard TD keeper. Nash hit Luke Angstadt for a 42-yard pass to set up the score, after Casey Bernhard picked off Central QB Judd Novak to thwart a Barons’ drive.

Central made things interesting early in the second half; on Cocalico’s first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Barons’ DB Mason Weaver scooped up a fumble and zoomed 18 yards for a TD and it was 21-13. But the Eagles answered immediately, with Brycen Flinton taking a pitch from Nash and skirting 34 yards for a TD.

The Barons, who have won five Section Two championships in a row, landed another punch when Novak lobbed a 34-yard TD pass to Owen Sensenig with 6:20 to play, and it was 28-19.

But Nash’s 31-yard keeper sealed it, as Cocalico piled up 23 first downs and held Central to just 64 rushing yards, 203 total yards and eight first downs.

Central will play its third road game in a row to open the season next Friday at Warwick, while Cocalico travels to Solanco.