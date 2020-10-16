COCALICO 52,

ELIZABETHTOWN 0

Cocalico left no doubt on Friday night in Denver, taking advantage of several miscues by Elizabethtown to coast to a 52-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two victory on the Eagles' homecoming night.

Elizabethtown (0-4 L-L, 1-4 overall) made some noise early on by forcing a fumble on the second play from scrimmage, which Justin Black recovered. However, the Bears immediately turned the ball over on downs.

Cocalico (3-1, 4-1) did the same after a long drive, though the Eagles forced a three-and-out.

A nice punt return by Brycen Flinton set Cocalico up in Elizabethtown territory, where his brother, Steven, scored on a 25-yard TD run. The Bears’ offense began to come to life late in the first, but a fumble on a handoff gave possession back to the Eagles, who would eventually score on a 15-yard Steven Flinton reverse during a fourth-down try.

Flinton notched his third TD of the night late in the first half on a wide-open 25-yard pass from Carson Nash. The Bears had a chance to capitalize on another turnover following a muffed punt by Brycen Flinton recovered by Billy McNitt, but they again went four-and-out.

The Eagles quickly scored on a three-play drive ending in 7-yard Nash TD. They immediately pinned Elizabethtown deep in its own territory on the ensuing kickoff, forcing another punt and adding a 30-yard field goal from kicker Alex Mellinger as time expired in the first half, set up by a 22-yard pass from Nash to Steven Flinton.

An interception by Casey Bernhard late in the third set up a 17-yard TD run for Micah Ulysse. The Eagles’ backups also got a 15-yard Jacob Kohl TD and a 60-yard Gavin Glass TD late in garbage time, the latter after a forced fumble on a kick return.

Up next

Cocalico will face Warwick next week; a win would force a three-way tie for the Section Two title with Solanco in the mix as well. Elizabethtown will host Manheim Central.