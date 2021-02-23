Elizabethtown was sailing. Cocalico was barely treading water.

And then — poof — a spark. A run. And, ultimately, an incredible come-from-behind victory.

Hannah Custer scored 12 of her 19 points in the pivotal fourth quarter, and the Eagles, who trailed by 11 points with 6:05 to go, closed the game on an exhilarating 16-2 blitz for a riveting 44-41 victory over E-town in a Lancaster-Lebanon League quarterfinal showdown Tuesday night in Denver.

“The big thing with our team is that we always play until the very end,” said Custer, who added to her unforgettable senior campaign. “In the fourth quarter I thought our intensity level surpassed E-town’s. That helped us. Our intensity went up, and it brought our play up, and we took off from there.”

And never slowed down, forcing E-town, the Section 2 co-champ, into eight game-changing fourth-quarter turnovers.

Cocalico (14-2 overall) will travel to Lancaster Catholic to take on the three-time defending league champs on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a league semifinal clash. The Section 4-champ Crusaders rallied past the Eagles for a 48-46 crossover win last Friday. The rematch is for a spot in Saturday’s title game.

Thursday’s other semifinal features Section 5 champ Lancaster Mennonite at Section 1 champ Hempfield at 5:30 p.m. in Landisville.

It’s pretty amazing how Cocalico, the Section 3 champ, got to the semifinals, considering the Eagles looked up at a 39-28 deficit when E-town’s Carly Sedun scored in the lane with 6:05 to go.

The Bears (11-3) were dominating in the paint — Elise Hassinger had 14 points and 10 boards in the post, and E-town out-rebounded Cocalico 25-22 — and were feeling it after Ainsley Raybold knocked down a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers, the latter capping a 10-0 spree for a 35-24 cushion.

Cocalico made a quick tweak — coach Andrew Garrett had Custer lean on Sedun defensively — and the Eagles were off and running. Key buckets in the 16-2 tear included a layup by Olivia Sensenig — off a pretty feed from Custer — Kiersten Shipton’s wing 3-ball, which sliced E-town’s lead to 39-38 with 2:11 to go, and a bushel of big buckets by Custer, who simply took over.

Custer’s conventional three-point play got the run started, and her steal and bucket sliced the Bears’ cushion to 39-35. Later, Custer’s steal and transition layup pushed Cocalico’s run to 12-0, and the hoop gave the Eagles the lead for good, 40-39, with a minute and a half to go.

Custer iced it, going 4 for 4 at the foul line in the final 1:06. She was simply superb in crunch time.

“We were down most of the game, and we were able to finally flip the switch,” Custer said. “It was now or never. There wasn’t much time left, but we didn’t panic. We know our talent, and we know what we can do. And we did it.”

BOX SCORE

“Our kids,” Garrett said, “played the fourth quarter like they wanted to win. The intensity in the fourth quarter was so much better for us. Our kids kind of stopped thinking and they started playing harder.”

It was a heartbreaker for E-town, which rallied past Ephrata on the same court at Cocalico just 24 hours earlier in the Section 2 one-game playoff.

But those eight fourth-quarter turnovers spelled doom for the Bears, who couldn’t slam the door.

“When you’re up 10 with four minutes to go, you should be able to close that game out, and we didn’t,” E-town coach John Myers said. “You have to give (Cocalico) credit, because they changed things up, and they started forcing a lot of turnovers.”

NOTES: E-town had 18 turnovers in all, Cocalico 13. … Shipton had 13 points, and Izzy Mack, whose 3-pointer knotted the game at 17-17 with 4:04 to go in the second quarter, chipped in with 10 points for the Eagles. … E-town was up 11-7 after the first quarter, and had a 21-17 cushion late in the first half before Shipton beat the second-quarter horn with a running bank shot, slicing the Bears’ lead to 21-19 at the break. … E-town continued to dominate in the third quarter; Hassinger had a pair of post hoops, Taryn Hummer scored in the lane, and Jade Love-Morris, who scored 10 points, had a steal and a layup. And after Raybold’s back-to-back treys — and a couple of Cocalico timeouts later — the Bears were in the driver’s seat, up by 11. But the Eagles got the all-important final run and capped their comeback.

