Don’t look now, but there’s something special brewing in Denver.

Cocalico’s girls basketball team is putting together an impressive season, and the Eagles kept on keeping on in impressive fashion Thursday night with a win over Lampeter-Strasburg to take over sole possession of first place in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three chase.

Hannah Custer and Izzy Mack scored 12 points apiece, Olivia Sensenig came up big on the glass with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Cocalico topped L-S 47-32 in Denver.

“We were able to get ahead early, and that was the best possible situation for us,” Mack said. “We came out ready to play, so this one feels awesome. I thought we all came out with a lot of confidence, and we were ready to win.”

Cocalico (4-1 league, 8-1 overall) avenged its lone loss this season — a 41-35 setback at L-S on Jan. 21 — and the Eagles used a blistering 21-2 first-half run to seize control early. Cocalico is in the driver’s seat for now in the Section Three hunt, but the Eagles have several landmines to dodge; Cocalico hosts back-to-back section champ Solanco tonight, and the Eagles go to Manheim Central on Monday.

Solanco KO’d Central 35-33 in OT on Thursday.

“Every time we turn around, there’s going to be a big game,” Cocalico coach Andrew Garrett said. “Section Three is great, and this is what it’s all about.”

Cocalico ended Thursday’s first quarter on a 15-2 spree; Custer had three buckets and Kiersten Shipton and Mack splashed early treys for a 15-4 cushion. Cocalico’s run spilled over into the second quarter. There, Custer had a steal and transition layup, Shipton buried a 3-pointer for an 18-4 lead, and Sensenig’s stick-back hoop capped the 21-2 blitz for a 22-4 lead.

L-S (5-2, 6-3) finally caught fire in the third quarter, and when Hailey Leaman beat the buzzer with a wing triple, the Pioneers were within 29-19 heading into the fourth. On L-S’s first trip of the final stanza, Leaman drilled another 3-ball and the Pioneers were within 29-22.

“We got in an early hole, so we talked about just playing and fighting back,” L-S coach Tony Fink said. “We fought back, and we got their attention.”

After taking the Pioneers’ punch, Cocalico — seeking its first section title since a Section Three crown in 2006 — answered immediately and slammed the door. In quick back-breaking succession, Sensenig scored at the rim and Shipton and Mack made back-to-back 3-pointers for an 8-0 burst and 37-22 cushion.

L-S made one last gasp, with Megan Manion knocking down a couple of treys of her own. But Cocalico sealed it when Mack made her fourth 3-pointer of the game to kick the lead back up to 13, and Custer iced it with a conventional three-point play with 1:02 to go.

“We didn’t want our emotions to get the best of us,” Garrett said. “We did a much better job handling our emotions and playing the way we can play. Now every game is going to be big and every game is going to be meaningful. We’ll embrace that.”

