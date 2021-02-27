Just four games on Friday’s L-L League girls basketball docket, as the regular season draws to a close, and the race for Districts 3 power points hits the deadline. Here’s the roundup, with some news and notables heading into the league's Championship Saturday …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Cedar Crest 53, Conestoga Valley 23 — Reese Glover (17 points) and Sarah Batra (12 points) paced a balanced attack, and the Falcons took care of business to remain in the thick of the crowded D3-6A playoff chase. Cedar Crest raced out to an early 9-0 lead and built a 27-12 cushion at the half, and a 20-point third-quarter barrage gave the Falcons (10-6) plenty of breathing room. Rebecca Hartranft scored 6 points for the host Buckskins (2-12), who wrap up the regular season on Saturday with a home date vs. McCaskey. Cedar Crest started Friday night at No. 11 in the D3-6A race, with the top 12 teams getting an invite. The win helped, as No. 9 Warwick also won. But with several games around the region still to go on Saturday, the Falcons, Warriors and No. 12 Manheim Township will have to scoreboard-watch and wait patiently for their postseason fate.

NONLEAGUE

Cocalico 68, Penn Manor 42 — After a glorious run to the Section 3 championship and to the L-L League semifinals, the Eagles dipped back into regular-season action on Friday, and picked up a win to gain some momentum heading into the D3-5A playoffs. Hannah Custer capped her lights-out regular-season ride in style with a career-high 30-point effort, Izzy Mack hit three 3’s and added 15 points, and host Cocalico (15-3) led 33-24 at the half, and then closed the game on an 18-2 run to ice it. Lily Sugra scored 16 points for Penn Manor (5-11), which still has one game to go on Saturday vs. D3-2A No. 2 Columbia. That result will impact all of the Comets’ regular-season opponents on the final day to accumulate a D3 power rating.

York Tech 55, Octorara 20 — The Braves certainly went down slugging, but they finished the season as the only winless team in the L-L League. Rhyln Rouse scored 24 points for host York Tech, which jetted to a 37-8 halftime lead and topped Octorara (0-14) in the Braves’ regular-season finale. Ja’syah James scored 6 points for Octorara.

Also Friday, Warwick needed a victory to remain safely inside the bubble in the D3-6A chase, and the Warriors got a dub, winning for the seventh time in their last eight games down the stretch with a victory over McCaskey. Here’s the game story …

* Manheim Central will be back on the court for the first time since Feb. 16 when the Barons play at Donegal on Saturday morning — yes morning; there are a couple of 11 a.m. starts on the slate, and a pair of high-noon tip-offs, too. ... There are zero L-L League regular-season games scheduled after Saturday. None. … All four of these games on Saturday will have an impact on D3 races on deadline day: CV at McCaskey (both in 6A, particularly for Warwick, Cedar Crest and Manheim Township); Oley Valley at Pequea Valley (both in 3A as PV makes one last-gasp effort to get in); Northern Lebanon at Schuylkill Valley (both in 4A, with the Vikings needing a win and help); and Penn Manor (6A, again, particularly for Warwick, Cedar Crest at Township) at Columbia. The Crimson Tide, which will be back on the floor for the first time since Feb. 20, is pretty much a lock for the 2-line in 2A.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

L-L LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Hempfield vs. Lancaster Catholic at Manheim Township, 1 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Conestoga Valley at McCaskey, 2:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Manheim Central at Donegal, 11 a.m.

NONLEAGUE

Oley Valley at Pequea Valley, 11 a.m.

Northern Lebanon at Schuylkill Valley, 12 p.m.

Penn Manor at Columbia, 12 p.m.

