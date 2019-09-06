Following back-to-back lopsided wins to open the season, Cocalico had to work hard for its third consecutive victory.
The Eagles took advantage of two critical fourth down conversions that led to a pair of touchdowns and got another on a kickoff return to hold off Governor Mifflin 26-14 on Friday night in Denver.
Despite the win, Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich was less than enthusiastic about his team’s performance, especially on offense.
Averaging 42.5 points and 356 yards per game in wins over Conrad Weiser and Cedar Cliff, the Eagles were held to 207 against a winless Mifflin team.
“We did so many things that are uncharacteristic of ourselves,” Gingrich said. “We just did not execute our offense the way we know how to.”
Fourth down magic: Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, on fourth-and-7 from the GM 26, Cocalico quarterback Noah Palm connected with Ronald Zahm for a TD to tie the game.
In the closing seconds of the half, Palm and Zahm hooked up again, this time on a six-yarder one play after the Eagles converted a fourth-and-18 from the Mifflin 28.
It gave Cocalico a 14-7 lead at the break.
Turning point: Mifflin’s Nick Singleton tied the game 14-14 with 6:37 left in the third quarter, but Cocalico’s Steven Flinton returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.
Star of the game: Palm threw two TD passes and rushed for another and has now accounted for 14 touchdowns in three games.
Quotable: “We got punched in the gut a lot of times in that game, and they answered the bell every single time,” Gingrich said. “That’s a sign of character. Every time we got knocked down, we got back up and responded.”
Up next: The Eagles open up Section Two play next Friday night by hosting Elizabethtown.