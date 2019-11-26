From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Continuing to preview Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Thomas Jefferson and Cocalico vs. Cheltenham state-playoff games:

1. It’s pretty crazy how razor-sharp Thomas Jefferson’s defense has been this season. Coach Bill Cherpak’s squad has given up double-digit points just twice, and the WPIAL-champ Jaguars have posted six shutout victories this season — 62-0 over Indiana, 40-0 over Trinity (Washington), 60-0 over Laurel Highlands, 42-0 over Greensburg Salem, 53-0 over West Mifflin and 49-0 over Blackhawk in the WPIAL semifinals — and they’ve allowed a grand total of eight touchdowns. TJ gave up 10 points against Canon-McMillan back in Week 1, and 13 points against Erie Cathedral Prep in the state quarterfinals last week. Those are the only two teams that have cracked double-figures vs. the Jaguars’ heavy hitting D this fall, as TJ is allowing just — gulp — 4.3 points per game. They’ve allowed 60 points all season, while piling up 649 points of their own. That’s 649-60. Zoinks. TJ’s bread and butter on D is up front; D-tackles Logan Danielson (6-1, 265) and Mike Huber (6-0, 270) and D-ends James Martinis (6-2, 210) and Jack Konick (6-0, 200) have been absolute run-stuffers and quarterback-chasers. L-S has been pretty straightforward offensively; the Pioneers, out of their trusty Spread Wing-T/Pistol sets, are grinding out 371 yards and 35 points per game. QB Conner Nolt (91-of-191 for 1,709 yards, 17 TDs against just 4 INT) has been efficient, getting the football where it needs to go, like to: RB Bryan McKim (149-1,204, 8.1 avg., 16 TDs), RB Drew Harris (53-321, 6.1 avg., 3 TD), RB Owen Fikkert (54-222, 3 TDs) and multi-purpose back Alex Knapp (709 rushing yards, 9.1 avg., 8 TDs; 25-419 receiving, 3 TD catches). Other top receiving threats for skipper John Manion's crew are WR Austin Stoltzfus (27-629, 6 TDs) and TE Beau Heyser (19-339, 6 TDs), who has also slipped into the backfield to take some FB carries as of late. Can L-S’s offense sustain drives and score points against TJ’s air-tight defense? That is the million-dollar question when the Pioneers and Jaguars do battle on Friday at 1 p.m. in Hollidaysburg. FYI: In case you’re wondering, from L-S’s parking lot to Hollidaysburg’s athletic complex is 171 miles.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Meanwhile, Cocalico’s offense continues to hum right along; coach Dave Gingrich and his Eagles are averaging 376 yards and 39 points per game, and Cocalico’s Veer rushing attack has produced 3,830 ground stripes. QB Noah Palm (1,014 passing yards, 9 TDs; 1,432 rushing yards, 33 TD keepers) is the maestro, and he has weapons galore at his disposal, like: RB Steven Flinton (75-657, 8.8 avg., 7 TDs), RB Cody Shay (62-399, 6.4 avg., 3 TDs), RB Austin Vang (88-378, 1 TD) and multi-purpose field-stretcher Ronald Zahm (631 rushing yards, 11.1 avg., 6 TDs; 29-677 receiving, 8 TD grabs). Tack on TE Trey Griffin (11-212, 1 TD), and the Eagles’ offense has been tough to stop. Coach Ryan Nase and his Cheltenham squad counters with a four-pack of heavy hitters — two ‘backers and two secondary ball-hawkers — who have inflicted a ton of damage: LB Jon-Marc Foreman (126 tackles, 8 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 sacks), LB Zach Gaffin (125 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries), DB Sam Sykes (106 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 sack) and safety T.J. Harris (67 tackles, 9 INT, 2 forced fumbles) spearhead an opportunistic Panthers’ defensive unit that has 21 sacks, 18 picks and 17 forced fumbles. Cheltenham allows 16 points a game, and the Panthers have not pitched a shutout this season. Still, they have some major playmakers and defensive weapons who hope to tame Cocalico’s punishing Veer scheme when the Eagles and Panthers collide on Friday at 6 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium. Enjoy that Black Friday traffic around the outlets and Candylane in Hershey. FYI: Cocalico has a 32-mile bus trip from Denver to Hersheypark Stadium. Meanwhile, Cheltenham has a 95-mile bus ride from its campus in Wyncote to Hersheypark Stadium.

3. TJ RB Dylan Mallozzi is scorching hot. Two weeks ago, in the WPIAL championship game vs. Belle Vernon, he rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns. Last week, in the state quarterfinals vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, he bolted for 162 yards and a pair of scores. Mallozzi is a 1,500-yard rusher with 25 TD jaunts in all. L-S’s rushing defense has been pretty good: The Pioneers have allowed 1,928 rushing yards — that’s 137 yards a game against, and they’re giving up just 3.9 yards per carry. L-S has also recovered 18 fumbles, and the Pioneers are giving up 236 total yards a game. The Pioneers feature a pair of swarming 100-tackle run-stuffers in Michael Del Grande (132 tackles, 17 for losses, 3 sacks, 5 QB hurries) and Jake Hines (100 tackles, 15 for losses, 5 sacks, 15 QB hurries, 3 fumble recoveries). Yes, TJ QB Shane Stump is having an outstanding season throwing the ball — 2,379 air yards, 33 TDs, just 1 INT — but L-S has to stop the run, and that means minimizing Mallozzi.

