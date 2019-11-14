And then there were three.

A trio of Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are still standing in their respective District 3 playoff brackets. And two of those squads will square off head-to-head in an intriguing Class 5A semifinal on Friday.

Top-seeded Cocalico — in the district semifinals for the fourth year in a row — will welcome rampaging Warwick for a 5A Final Four bout on the grass in Denver.

Meanwhile, Lampeter-Strasburg, fresh off a win over previously undefeated, top-seeded York Suburban in the 4A quarterfinals, will visit 14-time district champ Bishop McDevitt for a 4A semifinal-round showdown in Harrisburg.

Both games are Friday at 7 p.m.

Here’s a preview …

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

No. 5 Warwick (10-2) at No. 1 Cocalico (9-2): Almost hard to believe — considering the proximity between the schools — but the Warriors and the Eagles are set to square off on the gridiron for the first time since 1978. And there’s certainly a lot riding: A spot in next week’s D3 championship game, as at least one L-L League team will play for district gold the week before Thanksgiving. … Cocalico is angling for a return trip to the championship tilt, and coach Dave Gingrich and his Eagles are averaging 47 points a game during their 5-game winning tear. Cocalico has hammered out 3,320 rushing yards, and QB Noah Palm (1,186 rushing yards, 28 TDs; 917 passing yards; 8 TDs) has been quite the maestro running the Eagles’ Veer scheme. He needs 83 passing yards for a rare 1,000-rush/1,000-pass season. … Warwick’s offense has been equally capable; coach Bob Locker and his Warriors are averaging a tick under 400 yards a game behind gunslinger QB Joey McCracken (2,682 passing yards, 26 TDs), workhorse RB Colton Miller (1,257 rushing yards, 29 TDs) and sure-handed wideouts Conor Adams (58-936, 8 TDs) and Caleb Schmitz (54-921, 13 TDs). Miller bolted for 163 yards and three touchdowns last week in Warwick’s riveting, buzzer-beater win over Manheim Central. … Looking for an edge? Warwick’s defense (248 yards a game) has been better than Cocalico’s defense (345 yards a game). But at this stage of the game — and with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees at kickoff on Friday — you can throw all the stats out the window. … The Warwick/Cocalico winner gets Cedar Cliff or Exeter in next week’s 5A title game.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 8 L-S (9-3) at No. 4 Bishop McDevitt (8-3): If this matchup rings a bell, it probably should, as the Pioneers and the Crusaders are set to square off for the fifth time in district-playoff action. … The last meeting was in 2017, when McDevitt topped L-S 47-17 in a 4A semifinal-rounder to improve to 4-0 all-time against the Pioneers in D3 play. … The Crusaders are a nifty 56-8 in D3 games, and they are the defending champs in this bracket. … The name of the game in this matchup is defense: McDevitt, under longtime skipper — and Warwick grad, former Warriors’ assistant coach and Lebanon Catholic head coach — Jeff Weachter, is allowing just 133 yards and 10 points a game, and the Crusaders are yielding a scant 2.6 yards per carry on rushing attempts, and they’ve forced 20 turnovers. … Opposing quarterbacks are completing just 30 percent of their throws against McDevitt’s secondary. … The Crusaders’ defensive ringleader is a familiar face; former Elizabethtown standout Devyn Clair has 117 tackles from his LB spot for McDevitt, which has 17 sacks and 34 QB hurries. … L-S, meanwhile, is giving up 236 yards and 15 points a game, and coach John Manion and his Pioneers have 20 sacks and 68 QB hurries, and they’ve forced 27 turnovers. Michael Del Grande is L-S’s top tackler with 111 stops, as the Pioneers’ D-line and linebackers have done plenty of damage this fall. … The best defense usually wins these kinds of matchups. In this case, the best sustained, chain-moving offense might win it, because points might be at a premium in this clash. … The L-S/McDevitt winner gets Berks Catholic or Milton Hershey in next week’s championship game.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage