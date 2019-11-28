On this week’s L-L Football Update show, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce…
The show returns to Lampeter-Strasburg, where the Pioneers are fresh off winning the District 3-4A championship and are now preparing for this Friday’s PIAA Class 4A semifinal contest against WPIAL/District Seven champion Thomas Jefferson.
Of course, L-S isn’t the only Lancaster-Lebanon League in state semifinal action this Friday, as District 3-5A champion Cocalico will be taking on Cheltenham in a PIAA 5A semifinal.
This week’s show will preview both of those games, and we’ll chat with Pioneers’ senior lineman/linebacker Michael Del Grande and senior wide receiver/defensive back Jacob Kopelman.
To watch the full show, click the ‘play’ button on the video above.