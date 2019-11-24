Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg will be back on the field on Black Friday for PIAA state semifinal-round football games.

In Class 5A, Cocalico, fresh off winning its third District Three championship, will take on District One champ Cheltenham on Friday at 6 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium.

In Class 4A, L-S, fresh off winning its second District Three championship, will take on undefeated District Seven winner Thomas Jefferson on Friday at 1 p.m. at Hollidaysburg Junior High School.

Cocalico (11-2) crunched Cedar Cliff 45-7 to win the District Three title, while Cheltenham (13-1) outlasted Academy Park 43-42 to win its first District One championship.

L-S (11-3) topped Berks Catholic 35-21 in the District Three finale, after the eighth-seeded Pioneers upset top-seeded York Suburban and 14-time district champ Bishop McDevitt. TJ (14-0) defeated Belle Vernon in the WPIAL title game, before the Jaguars held off District 10 champ Erie Cathedral Prep 28-13 in a state quarterfinal-round game.

Cocalico and L-S are both in the PIAA playoffs for the second time in program history.

The Cocalico/Cheltenham winner will take on WPIAL champ Gateway (11-2) or District 12 winner Archbishop Wood (8-3) in the 5A state-title game on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium.

The L-S/TJ winner will square off against District 2 champ Dallas (13-0) or District 4 winner Jersey Shore (10-3) in the 4A state-championship game on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium.

COMPLETE PIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

