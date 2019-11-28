With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, and with the winter sports season on-deck, there are still two Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams sashaying on the dance floor.

District 3 Class 5A champ Cocalico and D3-4A winner Lampeter-Strasburg, a pair of Section 2 rivals, are set for PIAA semifinal-round games on Friday.

They both face road trips — L-S some 170 miles west across the state, and Cocalico to the sweetest place on Earth — and if the Pioneers and/or Eagles are victorious, they’ll punch their tickets to next weekend’s state championships.

It’s Cocalico vs. Cheltenham, and it’s L-S vs. Thomas Jefferson, with spots in the PIAA finals up for grabs. Here’s a preview:

District 3 champ Lampeter-Strasburg (11-3) vs. WPIAL champ Thomas Jefferson (14-0), Friday, 1 p.m., Hollidaysburg’s Tiger Stadium: L-S, which beat the No. 1 (York Suburban), No. 2 (Bishop McDevitt) and No. 3 (Berks Catholic) seeds as the No. 8 seed in the D3 playoffs, is back for its second PIAA trip, and first since 2007. TJ, fresh off its ninth WPIAL title and ranked No. 1 in the state, is a three-time PIAA champ, including a 2004 3A win over Manheim Central.

TJ, behind all-star QB Shane Stump (2,379 passing yards, 33 TDs, just 1 INT), averages 396 yards and 46 points a game. But the Jaguars’ defense has been the star of the show; TJ is allowing just 4.3 points a game, and vet coach Bill Cherpak and his Jaguars have pitched six shutouts and allowed only eight touchdowns and 60 points. Plus, RB Dylan Mallozzi (1,544 yards, 25 TDs) has been tough to tackle.

L-S answers with a balanced attack — and plenty of momentum after an incredible D3 playoff ride — and the Pioneers will need an efficient game from QB Conner Nolt, and another big effort on the ground from 1,200-yard rusher Bryan McKim. L-S must also win the line-of-scrimmage battle, going up against TJ’s chiseled, battle-tested line, which has completely dominated the trenches this fall.

KEY STAT: L-S has forced 32 turnovers and has a plus-16 turnover margin. The Pioneers will need a ball-controlled, error-free performance against TJ’s stout defense.

KEY KID: TJ OG-DT Logan Danielson anchors the Jaguars’ power-packed O-line, and on defense, he’s registered 58 tackles with six sacks and four QB hurries. L-S can't let Danielson dominate the line of scrimmage.

THE CRUX: Can the Pioneers chew up some clock and play keep-away, and make the Jaguars earn every single inch? It's pertinent that L-S takes care of the pigskin and plays mistake-free football.

WINNER GETS: District 2 champ Dallas (13-0) or District 4 winner Jersey Shore (10-3) on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium for 4A state gold.

QUOTABLE: “They’re legit across the front,” L-S coach John Manion said. “But I like our speed matchup, because we’re pretty fast across the board. It’ll be contrasting styles, and that’s OK with us. They’re big and they’re aggressive, and they’re going to come right at us. We’ll need to stand up to them and make plays. We’ll have to win it with team speed. That’s our thing.”

District 3 champ Cocalico (11-2) vs. District 1 champ Cheltenham (13-1), Friday, 6 p.m., Hersheypark Stadium: The Eagles, fresh off their third D3 title, are in the state playoffs for the second time, and first since 1994. The Panthers won their first District 1 crown last week, and are in the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history.

Cheltenham, which is riding an 11-game winning streak, has speed to burn, and is keyed by QB Adonis Hunter (1,886 passing yards, 23 TDs), RB Jamir Barnes (1,117 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and fleet WR T.J. Harris (34 catches, 609 receiving yards, 8 TDs), who also has nine interceptions from his safety spot for coach Ryan Nase’s club.

Meanwhile, Cocalico continues to beat teams via its punishing Flexbone rushing attack; QB Noah Palm is a 1,000-yard passer and a 1,400-yard rusher, and he’s accounted for 45 total touchdowns. And the Eagles’ defense has done a terrific job stopping the run. In the postseason, they held Governor Mifflin 1,600-yard rusher Nick Singleton to 12 yards, and Cocalico held Cedar Cliff 2,300-yard rusher Jaheim Morris to 45 yards in the D3 finale.

KEY STAT: Cheltenham has 35 takeaways, including 18 interceptions, so the Panthers’ ball-hawking defense has been quite opportunistic. Field position will be key in a game of this magnitude, so keep an eye on the turnover and field-flipping battle in this scuffle.

KEY KID: Cocalico OG-DT Brock Gingrich has been a difference-maker anchoring both lines for the Eagles for what seems like forever. If he can help blow open holes for Cocalico’s rushing attack on offense and, more importantly, be a run-stuffer and keep Cheltenham’s O in check, you really have to like the Eagles’ chances here.

THE CRUX: Can Cheltenham’s defense curtail Cocalico’s ground-and-pound scheme? The hunch is that the Panthers haven’t seen many — if any — Veer attacks in their journey to this game. Prepping for Cocalico’s ground game (with the acrobatic Noah Palm at the helm) in one week is no walk in the park — ask any L-L League defensive coordinator.

WINNER GETS: WPIAL winner Gateway (11-2) or District 12 champ Archbishop Wood (8-3) on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium for 5A state gold.

QUOTABLE: “Our kids have been spot-on,” Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich said. “They’re ready to go and they’re focused, determined and playing with a lot of confidence. I think our kids realize that they’re in a good spot, and that they’re playing their best football right now. I think in their minds, they believe that they’re going to go out and win. And that’s a great feeling.”

QUOTABLE: "It's been amazing what we're doing," Cocalico sophomore RB-LB Austin Vang said. "We've put in a lot of hard work to do this. We've come together as a team, and we've been focused. We've been taking this week by week and one opponent at a time, while paying attention to the details and just playing Cocalico football. When we step on that field, it's just straight football, and staying focused. Do your job. We feel it, every single play."

